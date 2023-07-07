The 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup kicks off in a little under two weeks with the first match featuring one of the tournament’s co-hosts, New Zealand, taking on Norway. That game will get underway at 7 p.m. local time in Auckland, which translates to a bleary-eyed 3:00 a.m. start on the east coast of the United States.

But there’s good news for insatiable soccer fans in Washington, D.C. (or perhaps for Capital-based insomniacs). Earlier this month, D.C. Councilmember-at-Large Kenyan McDuffie proposed the Women’s World Cup Emergency Amendment Act of 2023, which would allow bars or restaurants within the District to stay open 24 hours a day for the duration of the tournament, from Thursday, July 20 through Sunday, August 20.

"This event takes place every four years and is a Super Bowl-type sporting event for soccer fans,” McDuffie said, according to ESPN. “Local soccer fans are expected to watch the 2023 Women's World Cup tournament regardless of the hour.”

The 13-person Council unanimously approved the amendment, and Mayor Muriel Bowser signed it on June 27. (According to Washingtonian, the Council passed a similar measure for the Men’s World Cup last December, although the time difference between D.C. and Qatar, where the matches were played, wasn’t quite as drastic.)

Any bar or restaurant that wants to take advantage of the soccer-fueled all-nighters will need to complete an Extended Hours Registration form and pay a $100 fee. That will give them the official OK to stay open around-the-clock, and to serve alcohol for 22 hours a day. (There’s a mandatory booze-free break between 4 a.m. and 6 a.m. every day.) The participating bars also must display their World Cup Extended Hours permit beside their alcohol license during the tournament.

The U.S. Women’s National Team — who have won the last two World Cups — will start the tournament on Friday, July 21 when they face Vietnam. That match, and their second one against the Netherlands, will both kick off at 9 p.m. EST. But in their third game, they won’t take the field against Portugal until an eye-watering 3 a.m. EST. That’s not ideal for anyone who has to work the next morning, but hopefully it means a big night of business for D.C.’s bars.