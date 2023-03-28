These Portable Storage Containers from an Editor-Favorite Brand Keep Food ‘Absolutely Mess Free,’ and They’re on Sale

When it comes to food storage, the majority of us are either searching for the lid among the eye-sore of mismatched holders, or wondering if it’s time to say farewell to our overused plastic containers — and the answer is yes, it’s time for an upgrade. Even better, we already found a sustainable brand with practical, aesthetically-pleasing food storage solutions to use whether you’re at home or in the office.

We’re no stranger to W&P, which has products that have made our lists for Best Glass Water Bottles and editor-loved coffee mugs. So when we saw that this brand is having a sale, and taking 20% off full-priced items with the code PLANET, we knew we had to share.

And in case you’re wondering, yes, both the glass water bottle and the coffee mug from our lists are on sale.

W&P Portable Food Storage Solutions on Sale:

Grab your meal to-go with this bento box-like food container that comes with a commuter-friendly utensil set. It also has a removable divider so you can organize various dishes like chicken and a side of mashed potatoes, or use the whole 1-liter space for baked ziti.

W & P

To buy: BYO Lunch Bundle, $35 (originally $40) at wandp.com

One person on the W&P site shared that this set keeps their meals “absolutely mess free.” Plus, you can use the lid as a separate plate. This lunch box is microwave-safe and dishwasher-friendly, so use it as many times as you need throughout the week. And when you’re not taking it on-the-go, this box will serve as an extra food storage container in your refrigerator.

And if you prefer a round lunch bowl, this silicone-wrapped ceramic bowl will do the trick. Grab it in any of the five muted colors (or have one for each work day), and hold your favorite soup or salad during your commute. And don’t forget to add a dressing container.

W & P

To buy: Porter Bags Bundle, $40 (originally $48) at wandp.com

Opt for more sustainable snack storage with this set of plastic-free bags. This includes a 10-ounce, 34-ounce, and 64-ounce clear bag so feel free to store your small snacks like pretzels and berries, and larger items like sandwiches and chips. These zip seal bags are microwave- and dishwasher-safe, so you can reuse them time and time again. Pop them into your bag before heading out, or lay them flat and store them in your refrigerator for later.

W&P also makes a stand-up storage bag duo that has a structured bottom to keep your food upright in your bag, fridge, or pantry. One reviewer described this set as “thick,” and “durable” while a second person noted that they’re “perfect for using refrigerator space wisely.”

W & P

To buy: Porter 8-Piece Fridge Bundle, $135 (originally $165) at wandp.com

Revamp your fridge with this 8-piece storage solution set that comes in five colors from a clean mint shade to a soft charcoal. Grab an eye-pleasing set (or two) that includes everything from storage bowls to snack bags to keep your produce, leftovers, juices — all of it, fresh and organized in your refrigerator or freezer.

Shoppers are loving the food storage solution bundle with one reviewer who said the color “complements [their] home perfectly.” Another shared that they already ordered a second set, and that it “makes meal prepping easier.”

W & P

To buy: Cup Cubes Freezer Bundle, $33 (originally $48) at wandp.com

Get ahead of your meal prep for the week with these microwavable cube freezer containers. This stackable duo has 1-cup-sized sections for you to store and freeze meals like broths and juices — all kept in place thanks to the tight, snap-on lids. You can even use these oven-safe containers to bake and store treats like brownies and souffles. One shopper said their soups are “easy to pop out,” and “easy to clean up” since this silicone set is dishwasher-friendly.

Upgrade your food storage containers to these portable, practical solutions and more below while they’re still on sale at W&P, and use promo code PLANET for 20% off full-priced products at checkout.

W & P

To buy: Porter Water Bottle, $24 with code PLANET (originally $30) at wandp.com

W & P

To buy: Ceramic Porter Bowl, $32 with code PLANET (originally $40) at wandp.com

W & P

To buy: Porter Dressing Containers, $12 with code PLANET (originally $15) at wandp.com

W & P

To buy: Porter Bags Stand-Up Bundle, $30 (originally $35) at wandp.com

W & P

To buy: Porter Seal Tight Glass Bowl, from $20 with code PLANET (originally from $25) at wandp.com

W & P

To buy: Porter Mug, from $18 (originally from $25) at wandp.com