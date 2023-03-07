Shoppers Swear These Pantry Lights Are Kitchen ‘Game Changers’—and They’re Only $21

Organizing your pantry is one thing. But being able to see what you’re grabbing in that dark closet? Well that’s a whole different level of organization.

If you’ve ever needed a flashlight to find an item in the back of your cabinet or pantry, you’ll be pleased to know that Amazon shoppers have found a viable solution. In fact, they’re calling these lights “game changers,” in the kitchen, and best of all, a set of three is just $21.

Amazon

To buy: Vyanlight 3-Pack Motion Sensor Lights, $21 at amazon.com

These Vyanlight Sensor Lights have a motion sensor built in, so they’ll immediately turn on when you open your cabinet or closet, and then turn off when you close it again. According to the brand, they have a 9-foot sensor that automatically turns off after 20 seconds if no motion is detected.

Each bar measures 7.5 inches long and 1.2 inches wide, making it a long but thin bar you can apply to the top of a cabinet or even underneath for instant lighting. There are 10 high-quality LED lights in each strip, which is more than enough to light up even the darkest spots. And they’re easy to install too. Each comes with a magnetic strip and adhesive backing, so you can just pop them on and they’re ready to use.

These lights have collected over 11,600 perfect ratings at Amazon thanks to how easy they are to install, and how helpful they are, especially in the kitchen. One happy customer who had a very crowded pantry cabinet was in desperate need of a solution. After buying these lights, they write, “all of my problems have been solved.” They continue to say that “the installation is as simple as taking off a plastic strip that covers the sticky part and sticking them wherever you want,” adding that “the lights turn right on as soon as I open the pantry door and turn off after some time.” Their review ends with them emphatically calling them a “game changer” and saying they are “working toward putting them in all of [their] cabinets.”

If you’re not keen on putting them inside a cabinet, others put them under the cabinet. One shopper writes that “not only do they make my kitchen look cool but they also help with the horrible shadow under my cabinets.” They add that they are “just what [they] needed,” and there’s only one problem: “I could find places to put more,” they say.

If you’re looking for an easy upgrade to your kitchen, these cabinet lights are just the ticket. Grab a set of three for just $21, and never look for oregano in the dark again.

At the time of publishing, the price was $21.