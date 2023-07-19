Shoppers Say This Snap-Tight Container Set Keeps Food Fresh and Organized, and It’s Up to 41% Off

There's nothing like having a good container set for your kitchen. The best ones need to have size variety, air-tight seals, and they need to fit in cabinets and refrigerators seamlessly. You'd be surprised how hard it can be to check all of those boxes, though.

But every so often, a set comes around that does exactly what you need it to. And this Vtopmart set is the perfect example. With 15 pieces and a 41%-off discount, you'll have everything you need to keep food fresh and organized in no time.

Vtopmart 15-Piece Airtight Food Storage Containers Set with Lids

Amazon

These containers are made with BPA-free plastic, and they all have air-tight lids with four side tabs to keep everything fresh. Included in one set are 15 rectangular containers: one tall one, four large, six medium, and four small. Each container has its own lid, and inside the lid is a silicone lining to keep it leak-resistant.

Although you can use them for anything, they’re particularly great for your pantry. Since they’re rectangular, they stack and line up next to each other easily, plus they can fit snug into corners. Use them to store pasta, rice, oats, snacks, seeds, and more, especially since they’lll likely keep those goods fresher than their original packaging.

Vtopmart 15-Piece Airtight Food Storage Containers Set with Lids

Amazon

The brand makes it incredibly easy to organize with these too — included in the set are 24 reusable labels to list the product and expiration dates. Since the packaging is clear, it’s very easy to see what you have and how much of it you have left. Coupled with the labels, future cooking projects will be completely seamless.

Shoppers have called out just how helpful these containers are, and they’ve raked up over 21,000 perfect ratings on Amazon. “The best containers I have ever purchased. Keeps everything fresh, organized, and [high] quality,” one person wrote in a review.

Vtopmart 15-Piece Airtight Food Storage Containers Set with Lids

Amazon

“I use these for everything between food and laundry items,” a second wrote about their set. “They are airtight, they don’t leak if you put a liquid in them, and they keep your chips and other things you put in them nice and crisp and fresh. They don’t take much space at all and they are easy to stack,” they added.

They’re easy to clean by hand, though the base of the container is dishwasher-safe if you need to pop it in there, too. They’re on sale in a few colors (the silicone insert is what changes, the rest of the container is clear), including gray, blue, and black.

With tons of sizes, an airtight seal, the perfect shape for cabinet corners, and included labels, these containers are the ideal addition to your kitchen. Pick the set up now while it’s on sale up to 41% off.

At the time of publishing, the price was $24.

