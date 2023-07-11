When the first of my friends got married, a Vitamix blender topped her registry as her big-ticket item. According to her, our local Whole Foods used one at the smoothie bar where we spent more money than we should have in our early 20s. Since then, I’ve kept Vitamix on a pedestal of purchases best left to wedding registries and professional-level cooks – that is, until I tried one.

When Vitamix offered a chance to test its new Propel Series 750, I didn’t hesitate. Vitamix designed the new model for the “home cook who likes to explore in the kitchen” (so, me!), as well as keeping beginners in mind with the smaller Propel Series 510. Having used blenders, food processors, and an immersion blender to accomplish all that a Vitamix blender can, I was curious to see what niche it would fill in my own kitchen.

MSRP at time of publish: $630 (now $400 at Amazon during Prime Day)

So, what’s special about Vitamix? Known for speed and power, Vitamix blenders can demolish whole vegetables, fruits, nuts, and grains in seconds using aircraft-grade stainless steel blades. The classic Vitamix container shape forms a “vortex” that pulls ingredients back through the blades for super-smooth consistencies. The motor also remains cool so that ingredients can, too (no lukewarm smoothies here). Finally, the container attaches to the motor base with a metal drive system that keeps operations smooth for years. While Vitamix blenders come with a higher price tag than most, it’s important to note that these appliances are built to last.

Food & Wine has tested several Vitamix blenders, and a few of them hold spots on our larger list of the best blenders. Most similar to the Vitamix Professional Series (our pick for the best splurge), the Propel Series has a dial for pulsing and another for preset blending programs. The presets on the 750 can whip up hot soups, dips, smoothies, and frozen desserts, while one initiates self-cleaning. But the Propel Series has the major advantage of a dishwasher-safe container.

The user manual has recipes and a smoothie formula for the first blends, so I decided to start there. I went with crunchy produce (celery, cucumber, and an apple) to see the blades in action, plus spinach, ginger, milk, whey powder, and ice. It even outlines an order to add ingredients, like liquids first and ice last, taking out any guesswork. The smoothie came together quickly, as expected. And unlike too many of the smoothies I’ve made with other blenders, it was totally homogenous – no surprise veggie scraps or protein powder clumps.

The Vitamix 750 is also great at making chunky salsa using the pulse option. It takes minutes and minimal prep work to throw in half of an onion, a whole jalapeno (stem removed), half of a peeled lime, cilantro, salt, and whole Roma tomatoes. Using a recipe from Vitamix, I pureed the ingredients for about 15 seconds, added three more Roma tomatoes, and pulsed the blender to get the chopped consistency I wanted.

The feature I was most excited to try was the soup preset. Vitamix blenders famously take on hot ingredients where most blenders can’t and also spin cold ingredients into ready-to-eat soups. I followed Vitamix’s recipe for spiced carrot soup, which called for roasting carrots, bell peppers, and onions first – one task the blender can’t do. After adding the roasted veggies, broth, and spices to the container and turning the dial to the soup option, the blender liquified the soup in seconds. It continued spinning it to a steaming-hot temperature.

I also used it to make two back-to-back batches of potato asparagus soup, which brings me to my one negative experience with the blender. The soup turned out thick and impressively creamy without the help of dairy. Unfortunately, I found that the smell of asparagus and chicken broth stuck around, especially on the lid. I hand-washed the container and lid a few times, finishing with self-cleaning mode with no improvement. Airing out the parts for a couple of days helped the smell leave the container, and soaking the lid in white vinegar and water made a difference but didn’t completely eliminate it.

Otherwise, I’m in the habit of rinsing the blender with water before following the instructions for the self-cleaning preset – filling it halfway with warm water and squirting a drop of dish soap before and rinsing it after – a process that takes just a couple of minutes. Easy maintenance adds to the blender’s appeal.

The blender’s base seemed big out of the box, but I had to remind myself that it houses a powerful motor. Assembled, the lid reaches just under my kitchen cabinets, so I have to pull the blender closer to the edge of the counter. I store it in a cabinet under the counter, and it’s not so large that moving it back and forth feels like a chore.

The Verdict

I’ve had the Vitamix 750 for months now, and I’m already convinced that I can’t go back to another blender. Its versatility alone makes it a keeper for me, and it’s more powerful and efficient than the blenders I’ve owned before. Combine this with the convenience of presets and a dishwasher-safe container, and I’m committed. Given Vitamix’s full seven-year warranty, I’m looking forward to a long-term relationship.

