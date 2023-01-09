Whoa — Amazon Slashed the Price of This Vitamix Blender by $175

There’s nothing like upgrading your blender to a Vitamix. These longtime-coveted gadgets work like magic to chop, blend, or pulverize just about anything you put in it. And, they stack up next to your favorite Dutch ovens and cast iron skillets as some of the most durable, versatile workhorses in any kitchen. The only downside? They cost a pretty (extra expensive) penny.

That’s why whenever you see a model that interests you on sale — it’s best to run. And, luckily we stumbled upon one of the best deals we’ve seen in years for this Professional Series 750 blender. What was once $645, you can grab for $175 off right now.

Amazon

To buy: Vitamix Professional Series 750 Blender, Pearl Gray $455 (originally $630) at amazon.com

Vitamix’s are best known for their grit and power, and this model is no exception. It’s got a high powered motor base with aircraft-grade hardened stainless steel blender blades and a cool-running motor so it won’t overheat, even if it’s working overtime. And, its versatile low-profile 64-ounce container is big enough to fit your biggest batches of soups, but stout enough to blend smaller volumes too.

You’ll also get tons of other control perks. Beyond an on and off toggle, this model's base features a pulsing toggle, plus a dial that can point to any of the model’s programs or speeds, giving you complete control over texture. That means you can chop, grind, emulsify, with just the turn of a knob. This model also has five programs, allowing you to heat up mixtures (friction!) and blend up smoothies, create chunky salsas, and more.

Amazon

To buy: Vitamix Professional Series 750 Blender and Blade Scraper, $470 (originally $645) at amazon.com

You can snap up the blender alone and on sale for 28% off (it’s lowest price in years), or grab it in a set with a blade scraper for $170 off. The scraper allows you to easily move around stubborn fibers or bits that may get stuck on the sides, which can happen in even the toughest of blenders.

“We finally bought this one after careful consideration of all models. It is magical,” one Amazon shopper wrote in their review. “I love the metal base. I love that the whole thing is not so tall. I love that the Professional 750 makes ice into beautiful snow. The extra money was worth it because I knew that I would want to upgrade sooner than later,” they added.

RELATED: These Editor-Approved Vacuum Sealers Will Help You Prep and Preserve Food Like a Pro in 2023 — and They’re on Sale

“This is one item that is not overrated by any means,” a second person said, writing that they love the feature that can turn soups hot without having to heat them up beforehand (friction is magic). Other users add how much they love how easy it is to clean, since all you have to do to clean it is just pour a touch of dish soap into the pitcher with warm water and blend.

Don’t miss out on this deal — it’s one of the lowest prices we’ve seen in years. Score the Vitamix Professional Series 750 blender or the blender and blade scraper duo on sale at Amazon right now.