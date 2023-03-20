Vitamix Blenders Are Marked Down at Amazon, and One Is Its Lowest Prices Ever

Whether you own one or not, you've surely heard the brand Vitamix being thrown around in conversations, articles, or on social media. With a seemingly evergreen reputation, these blenders are known to be the best (and most expensive) on the market.

We love them for their vortex-like containers and air-craft quality stainless steel blades, among many other unique features, and think they’re well-worth the investment, especially if you can find a sale. And, just in time to whip up your favorite fruit-packed smoothies, refreshing chilled soups, or maybe a batch of your favorite mixed drinks, these two top-rated models are discounted nearly 40% off. One’s even at its lowest price of all time.

Amazon

To buy: Vitamix A3300 Ascent Series Smart Blender, $350 (originally $550) at amazon.com

That’s right — you can grab this Vitamix A3300 Ascent blender for $200 less than its original price. Since it’s part of the Ascent line, this blender comes with smart technology that sets it apart from other Vitamix blenders, like self-detect containers and in-app control.

It’s the perfect choice if you want to take the guesswork out of any consistent recipes you know you’ll make often. It comes with a digital touch-screen timer that allows you to set a specific amount of time and speed for whatever you're mixing, that way you won’t over- or under-blend anything. This is key if you want to make the same smoothie every morning, or if you have a recipe that requires a specific texture.

“I really like the timer feature. I set it for the amount of time and it counts down and shuts the machine off at zero,” one shopper wrote in their review. Others also note that you can use the app with this blender for preset features too. Along with these features, standard Vitamix controls, like a speed dial and a pulsing button are included.

It comes with a powerful base, a classic 64-ounce pitcher container and lid, and a tamper to help get thicker mixtures moving as it blends away. It also has self-detect technology to automatically adjust blend speeds depending on the container you’re using, so if you want to snap up other sizes aside from the one included, you can do so with ease.

Amazon

To buy: Vitamix Professional Series 750 Blender, $400 (originally $630) at amazon.com

For a machine that’s slightly more straightforward, the Professional Series 750 is a great pick. It’s currently 37% off, and blends up ingredients with a 6,400 watt motor just like the Ascent blender, and it has plenty of perks to make your life easier.

This machine comes with five preset programs for specific functions, like blending smoothies, frozen desserts, soups, purees, and for cleaning. That means you can pop ingredients right in, select the right program, and walk away as it works its magic. You'll have tons of other features, like a pulsing option for salsas and chunkier mixtures, as well as speed control, and a low profile container with a lid.

“This is by far the best blender I have ever used. It has handled everything I have thrown at it,” a reviewer wrote, adding that “it makes quick work of smoothies and nut butters.” They also love the soup feature, even if it’s not used all the time, along with its ability to grind and blend without burning out. Plus, they note just how easy clean up is. This blender, along with Ascent, just needs a small drop of dish soap and warm water, then a quick blend to properly clean the blades.

Regardless of which blender you choose, both will blend virtually any ingredient or recipe with simplicity and efficiency. Grab the on-sale Ascent A3300 model if you want a timer for consistent, customized recipes, or grab the 37% off Professional Series 750 for easy-to-use presets with no hassle.

