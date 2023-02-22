Instead of Ordering a $12 Manhattan, Order These $12 Glasses to Make Cocktails at Home

Even though a Manhattan is a drink I love to order when I’m out, it wasn’t one I often made at home. It’s not that it’s difficult: After all, it requires about three ingredients and some stirring. The problem turned out to be the glass I was using.

Drinks like Manhattans and Martinis are opulent, special, and when drinking them, you want to feel that way, instead of slurping it from a water cup on the couch. After getting a set of Nick and Nora glasses, my at-home cocktails have never been so enjoyable. If you’re looking to upgrade yours as well, right now you can grab an affordable set of your own at Amazon.

Amazon

To buy: Viski Set of 2 Angled Nick and Nora Glasses, $24 (originally $26) at amazon.com

This set of Nick and Nora glasses from Viski comes with two glasses, which comes out to about $12 a glass. Each is able to hold 6-ounces, which in my experience, is the perfect volume for a Manhattan or Martini. The glass itself is made from crystal, you can really tell when you clink them together. And while the brand says they are dishwasher-safe, it is best to hand-wash them to ensure longevity.

I love the stem, as it is a great place to hold the glass, and keeps my warm hands away from the bowl of the glass, thereby keeping the drink cooler for longer. The shape of the glass is great, too. Unlike a classic V-shaped Martini glass that spills everywhere, the subtle dip of this glass means I can have elegance and functionality (read: I haven’t spilled anything in it yet).

But don’t just take my word for it. Shoppers are raving about their style and durability. One writes, “These are extremely classy looking cocktail glasses.” They’ve even put them in the freezer and the results were great, they say. Finally, they talk about how durable they are, writing, “I accidentally tipped one over on the counter (prior to drinking), and it didn’t crack.”

Another shopper adds, “Love these things. Aside from getting to make fun noises (being real crystal and all), they have great volume for drinks, look fantastic, and are really just superb coupes.”

If you’re looking to elevate your at-home cocktails, these glasses are just the trick. And for two glasses of this quality, $24 is a bargain.

At the time of publishing, the price was at $24.

