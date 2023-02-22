Instead of Ordering a $12 Manhattan, Order These $12 Glasses to Make Cocktails at Home

I did, and I’m never going back.

By
Daniel Modlin
Daniel Modlin
Daniel Modlin
Daniel Modlin is an editor of News & Deals for the Food & Drink Group on the commerce team. He has covered food trends, cooking techniques, recipe roundups, gift guides, kitchen retailer sales, and product reviews. His work has been featured on many publications including The Wall Street Journal, Architectural Digest, Travel + Leisure, New York Magazine, WIRED, and The Daily Beast.
Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 22, 2023

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Viski Raye Angled Stemmed Nick and Nora Glasses Set of 2 tout
Photo:

Amazon

Even though a Manhattan is a drink I love to order when I’m out, it wasn’t one I often made at home. It’s not that it’s difficult: After all, it requires about three ingredients and some stirring. The problem turned out to be the glass I was using.

Drinks like Manhattans and Martinis are opulent, special, and when drinking them, you want to feel that way, instead of slurping it from a water cup on the couch. After getting a set of Nick and Nora glasses, my at-home cocktails have never been so enjoyable. If you’re looking to upgrade yours as well, right now you can grab an affordable set of your own at Amazon. 

Viski Raye Angled Stemmed Nick and Nora Glasses Set of 2

Amazon

To buy: Viski Set of 2 Angled Nick and Nora Glasses, $24 (originally $26) at amazon.com

This set of Nick and Nora glasses from Viski comes with two glasses, which comes out to about $12 a glass. Each is able to hold 6-ounces, which in my experience, is the perfect volume for a Manhattan or Martini. The glass itself is made from crystal, you can really tell when you clink them together. And while the brand says they are dishwasher-safe, it is best to hand-wash them to ensure longevity. 

I love the stem, as it is a great place to hold the glass, and keeps my warm hands away from the bowl of the glass, thereby keeping the drink cooler for longer. The shape of the glass is great, too. Unlike a classic V-shaped Martini glass that spills everywhere, the subtle dip of this glass means I can have elegance and functionality (read: I haven’t spilled anything in it yet). 

But don’t just take my word for it. Shoppers are raving about their style and durability. One writes, “These are extremely classy looking cocktail glasses.” They’ve even put them in the freezer and the results were great, they say. Finally, they talk about how durable they are, writing, “I accidentally tipped one over on the counter (prior to drinking), and it didn’t crack.”

Another shopper adds, “Love these things. Aside from getting to make fun noises (being real crystal and all), they have great volume for drinks, look fantastic, and are really just superb coupes.”

If you’re looking to elevate your at-home cocktails, these glasses are just the trick. And for two glasses of this quality, $24 is a bargain

At the time of publishing, the price was at $24.

Was this page helpful?

More Fresh Finds from Food & Wine

Made In Presidents Day sale TOUT
Get Restaurant-Quality Cookware at a Discount During Made In’s Big Presidents Day Sale
Maars Drinkware 79701-1PK Insulated Coffee Mug
Amazon Shoppers Swear This Mug Is Just as Good as a Yeti — And It's a Fraction of the Price
Spiceology New Belgium Beer Blends
Spiceology's New BBQ Rubs Are Infused with New Belgium Beer
Related Articles
Cocktail Shaker Set
Finally, a Cocktail Shaker I Don't Have to Bang Around to Open—and It's Almost 50% Off
SWOMMOLY Spice Rack Organizer Tout
Amazon Shoppers ‘100% Recommend’ This Space-Saving Spice Rack, and It’s Over 50% Off Right Now
Presidents Day First-person âshopping editorâ roundup
I Spend 40 Hours a Week Finding the Best Kitchen Deals—This Is What I’m Grabbing This Presidents Day
Amazon Home New Arrivals tout
New: Amazon Has Great Additions to Its Kitchen Section, and Prices Start at Just $19
You Can Take My Gas StovetopâThis $35 Butane Stove Works Perfectly Instead
Can a Camping Stove Replace My Gas Stove for Good?
Bodum Pour Over Coffee Maker
Thanks to This Pour-Over Carafe, I Never Need to Buy Paper Coffee Filters Again
Lefant Robot Vacuum Cleaner with 2200Pa
Shoppers Are ‘in Love’ with This Once-$400 Robot Vacuum, and It's Just Over $100 Right Now
7 Pack Silicone Lids
Shoppers Love These Versatile Lids So Much, They’re Buying Them Twice—Grab a Set at 50% Off
Five Obsessions of the Month
I’m a Food Editor, and These Are the 5 Best Kitchen Tools I Tried in January
Best Martini Glasses
The 8 Best Martini Glasses of 2023
amazon-mid-century-modern-tout
Amazon Has a Whole Section Filled with Mid-Century Modern Dining Must-Haves, Starting at $12
Attom Tech Home Large Dish Drying Rack
This Space-Saving Dish Drying Rack That 8,900+ Amazon Shoppers Love Is Nearly 60% Off Right Now
Cuisinart Chef's Classic Nonstick Bakeware 14-Inch Pizza Pan Tout
Never Worry About ‘Soggy Pizza’ Again with This On-Sale Pizza Pan at Amazon
DeeCoo Whiskey Glasses - Premium 10 oz, 11 oz Scotch Glasses, Set of 6
Amazon Shoppers Love These ‘Funky’ Whiskey Glasses, and They’re 56% Off Right Now
Etekcity Food Kitchen Scale tout
This Kitchen Scale With Over 100,000 Perfect Ratings on Amazon Will Prevent Any Baking Disasters
YHY Pasta Bowls 30oz
These Pasta Bowls Were Our Readers’ Most-Loved Item from Last Year, and They’re the Cheapest They've Been in Months