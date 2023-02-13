Finally, a Cocktail Shaker I Don't Have to Bang Around to Open—and It's Almost 50% Off

I wish I had gotten it at this price.

By
Daniel Modlin
Daniel Modlin
Daniel Modlin
Daniel Modlin is an editor of News & Deals for the Food & Drink Group on the commerce team. He has covered food trends, cooking techniques, recipe roundups, gift guides, kitchen retailer sales, and product reviews. His work has been featured on many publications including The Wall Street Journal, Architectural Digest, Travel + Leisure, New York Magazine, WIRED, and The Daily Beast.
Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 13, 2023

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Cocktail Shaker Set
Photo:

Food & Wine / Pamela Jew

Making cocktails at home is one of my favorite things to do, and the most essential piece of equipment I can think of is a quality shaker. It took me a while to find one I actually liked though. Some I tried didn’t feel good in the hand, others were difficult to take apart after shaking, and I have this weird fear of Boston shakers despite using them for a few years. Even though it’s never happened, I still can’t get over the image of the two pieces coming apart while I’m shaking them, and the cocktail inside rushing out all over me like Gatorade all over a coach who just won the Super Bowl. 

Whether you share this fear or not (it could just be me, and I’m fine living with that), I finally found a cocktail shaker I can swear by, and right now it’s almost 50% off at Amazon.

Viski Gunmetal Heavyweight Cocktail Set, Stainless Steel Shaker with Strainer

Amazon

To buy: $26 (originally $48) at amazon.com

The first thing you’ll notice about this shaker from Viski is what I couldn’t help but notice myself — the design is splendid. It’s a three-piece cobbler shaker with built-in strainer, and comes in a beautiful deep gray the brand calls gunmetal. While it’s made from stainless steel like most shakers (better for conducting heat to melt ice), what I love is the brushed finish that hides my fingerprint smudges and makes it look good on my bar cart without much upkeep. 

Beyond looking great, this shaker also feels excellent in the hand. Unlike other cocktail shakers I’ve tried, Viski has added a little bit of weight to the base to make it feel more substantial. While you might think this would make it more exhausting to shake, it’s actually the opposite — the weight acts as a counterbalance, and I’ve found shaking cocktails now feels more like cradling a tiny baby than it does a vigorous act.

Beyond the weight, there’s also a little divot in the top of the lid, where you place your thumb. This is an excellent touch, as it makes it easy to grip, so even if I’m doing a dry shake for a whiskey sour, I don’t feel like the shaker will fly out of my hands and dent my wood floors. 

Last but not least, there’s one more feature that sets this shaker apart: It’s easy to open, even after shaking. There’s nothing more frustrating than having to bang a shaker around to get the two pieces apart from each other, and yet, despite forming a tight seal to ensure no dripping, this shaker is easy to pry apart and clean out after pouring a cocktail.

I didn’t think I’d find a great cocktail shaker, but I’m glad to say this one is it. I only wish I had grabbed one for the price it’s at on Amazon right now.  

Was this page helpful?

More Fresh Finds from Food & Wine

Mercer Culinary M18830P Offset Spatula
I Was a Pro-Baker, and This $7 Tool Is One of the Few I Still Can’t Live Without
Early Presidents Day appliance deals tout
Shop the 20+ Best Kitchen Appliance Sales This Presidents Day—Starting at $30
Joseph Joseph 10539 Twist Whisk
Shoppers Call This $9 Whisk a ‘Must-Have’ for Small Kitchens Thanks to Its Clever Design
Related Articles
Bodum Pour Over Coffee Maker
Thanks to This Pour-Over Carafe, I Never Need to Buy Paper Coffee Filters Again
7 Pack Silicone Lids
Shoppers Love These Versatile Lids So Much, They’re Buying Them Twice—Grab a Set at 50% Off
Etekcity Food Kitchen Scale tout
This Kitchen Scale With Over 100,000 Perfect Ratings on Amazon Will Prevent Any Baking Disasters
Wildone Mixing Bowls Set of 5 Tout
These Mixing Bowls with 8,000 Perfect Ratings Come with Built-In Graters, so You Can Prep, Cook, and Store All in One Container
Attom Tech Home Large Dish Drying Rack
This Space-Saving Dish Drying Rack That 8,900+ Amazon Shoppers Love Is Nearly 60% Off Right Now
Editor-Loved Compact Kitchen Appliances tout
I’m an Amazon-Obsessed Shopping Editor, and These Are the Best Space-Saving Appliances I’ve Bought
A bowl of homemade yogurt
Therapy Is Great, but Have You Also Tried Making Yogurt?
Meat Pounder
The Best Meat Pounders for Cooks of All Levels, According to Our Tests
Amazon Organizer Deals Presidents' Day Sale Roundup Tout
10 of the Best Organization Deals to Streamline Your Kitchen Storage—Starting at Just $13
Instant Read Meat Thermometer
Shoppers Are Swapping Their More Expensive Meat Thermometers for This One That’s 85% Off
NOBVEQ Mini Bag Sealer Tout
Skip The Chip Clips—This $11 Bag Sealer Has Taken TikTok by Storm
Cuisinart Chef's Classic Nonstick Bakeware 14-Inch Pizza Pan Tout
Never Worry About ‘Soggy Pizza’ Again with This On-Sale Pizza Pan at Amazon
YHY Pasta Bowls 30oz
These Pasta Bowls Were Our Readers’ Most-Loved Item from Last Year, and They’re the Cheapest They've Been in Months
Five Obsessions of the Month
I’m a Food Editor, and These Are the 5 Best Kitchen Tools I Tried in January
Samuelworld Large Sphere Ice Mold
This Ice Sphere Mold Will Elevate Your Nightcap—and It’s Only $11 Right Now
Megamori Tsukemen Ramen from Tabetomo
I Tried Eating 8 Pounds of Ramen in One Sitting Because I Have Free Will