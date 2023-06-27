You Can Dine Like a Viking Inside One of Iceland's Oldest Caves

Few hotels embrace the adventurous spirit of Iceland like Hotel Rangá. The Small Luxury Hotel has long helped guests explore the vast natural landscapes of the region and is particularly great at assisting travelers in tracking down the glowing green and yellow lights of the Aurora Borealis. And now, Hotel Rangá is giving one more reason for travelers to flock to its corner of Iceland — its Icelantic Cave Dining adventure.

Hotel Rangá is currently hosting a dinner series unlike any other that will allow you to feast like an old-school Icelandic Viking inside the Caves of Hella.

Of the 12 man-made caves that make up the Caves of Hella, just four are open to the public and are typically only accessible via guided tours. The caves are also home to Iceland's oldest archaeological remains, including crosses, art, and carved seats. According to Visit South Iceland, the caves could date back to before Nordic Vikings settled in the area.

"It's not every day that you get the chance to create a 3-course menu to be served inside an ancient Icelandic cave," Jón Aron Sigmundsson, the Head Chef at Hotel Rangá, says. "We wanted to create a truly unique, authentic experience to reflect Iceland's history."

For the meal, guests will dig into dishes prepared by Sigmundsson and his team, including gravlax, whipped potatoes, lamb shank, and Icelandic skyr, which Sigmundsson says are "traditional foods Icelanders have loved for centuries." The entire meal takes place under candlelight, only adding to the allure, along with live entertainment paired with local craft beer or handpicked wines.

The dinner experience begins at €1,700 (about $1,850), plus an additional €134 ($146) per person for the three-course feast and drinks (mini Vikings — as in kids — are half price). The dinner must be booked by calling the hotel concierge one week in advance. The dinner is available to non-guests and available only as a private dining experience. Just be ready to eat like you would when the caves were made, as you're only given a wooden spoon, so eating with your hands is likely required. But really, why would you even want a fork at a Viking dinner anyway?

