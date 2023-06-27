You Can Dine Like a Viking Inside One of Iceland's Oldest Caves

Hotel Rangá is helping guests have an unforgettable dining experience inside one of Iceland's most historic caves.

By Stacey Leasca
Published on June 27, 2023
Caves of Hella Dinner

Few hotels embrace the adventurous spirit of Iceland like Hotel Rangá. The Small Luxury Hotel has long helped guests explore the vast natural landscapes of the region and is particularly great at assisting travelers in tracking down the glowing green and yellow lights of the Aurora Borealis. And now, Hotel Rangá is giving one more reason for travelers to flock to its corner of Iceland — its Icelantic Cave Dining adventure. 

Hotel Rangá is currently hosting a dinner series unlike any other that will allow you to feast like an old-school Icelandic Viking inside the Caves of Hella

Of the 12 man-made caves that make up the Caves of Hella, just four are open to the public and are typically only accessible via guided tours. The caves are also home to Iceland's oldest archaeological remains, including crosses, art, and carved seats. According to Visit South Iceland, the caves could date back to before Nordic Vikings settled in the area.  

Caves of Hella Dinner

"It's not every day that you get the chance to create a 3-course menu to be served inside an ancient Icelandic cave," Jón Aron Sigmundsson, the Head Chef at Hotel Rangá, says. "We wanted to create a truly unique, authentic experience to reflect Iceland's history."

For the meal, guests will dig into dishes prepared by Sigmundsson and his team, including gravlax, whipped potatoes, lamb shank, and Icelandic skyr, which Sigmundsson says are "traditional foods Icelanders have loved for centuries." The entire meal takes place under candlelight, only adding to the allure, along with live entertainment paired with local craft beer or handpicked wines. 

Caves of Hella Dinner

The dinner experience begins at €1,700 (about $1,850), plus an additional €134 ($146) per person for the three-course feast and drinks (mini Vikings — as in kids — are half price). The dinner must be booked by calling the hotel concierge one week in advance. The dinner is available to non-guests and available only as a private dining experience. Just be ready to eat like you would when the caves were made, as you're only given a wooden spoon, so eating with your hands is likely required. But really, why would you even want a fork at a Viking dinner anyway?

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Chefs cooking on a Viking cruise ship
This Is the Best Cruise for Food, As Voted on by Our Readers
A dish being served on a Princess Cruise ship
10 Best Cruises for Onboard Culinary Experiences
Dining on Oceania Cruises
The 10 Best Cruises for Food
Spirit of the Spey's whisky tasting canoeing adventure
6 Of the World's Most Unique Whiskey Experiences
Bush's x National Park Foundation Canper
Spend Your Summer Sleeping in a Giant Can of Beans and Exploring National Parks
Lone Mountain Ranch
The Only Way to Get to This Cozy Candelit Dinner Is by Sleigh Ride
The Best Domestic Hotels for Food
The 15 Best Hotels for Food in the U.S.
Best Cities for Food U.S.
These Are the Best Cities for Food in the U.S.
Diners in Copenhagen
The 10 Best International Cities for Fine Dining
Just 90 minutes south of Yerevan, Armeniaâs capital, lies the Areni wine region, where visi- tors can book im- mersive food and wine experiences.
A Vibrant New Culinary Scene Is Rooted in Armenia’s Ancient Winemaking Culture
Le Comptoir restaurant
The 10 Best International Restaurants
Best US Restaurants for Ambiance Merois
The 11 Best Restaurants for Ambiance in the U.S.
V. Sattui Winery
The Best Wedding Venues in Napa Valley and Sonoma
Christmas Dinner Delivery Kits
9 Christmas Dinner Delivery Options That'll Simplify Holiday Cooking
Suite 1986
Everything You Can Eat and Drink on Dolly Parton’s Tour Bus
United Airlines
The 5 Best Domestic Airlines for Food