How to Make Steakhouse-Style Ribeye

For the meat-eaters of the world, there’s nothing quite like a perfectly-cooked steak. And while it’s always fun to order a massive ribeye at a fancy steakhouse, sometimes it’s even more rewarding to make one yourself. In the latest episode of Mad Genius Tips, Food & Wine Culinary Director Justin Chapple does just that.

Starting with a massive ribeye that he seasons generously with salt and pepper, Chapple uses a cast iron skillet to cook the meat. The skillet offers three great benefits for cooking steak indoors: you’ll have a lot of control over the temperature of the pan, there won’t be a ton of smoke since the heat isn’t super high, and you’ll end up with a beautiful char.

Yet instead of aiming for a blackened crust, Chapple demonstrates how to achieve a golden brown steak that’s crisp on the outside and juicy on the inside—through a tip that’s seriously genius. Part one of this technique is to flip the steak every one to two minutes, more times than you think you should. This enables to meat to cook evenly throughout, or as Chapple says, “from top to bottom and end to end.”

On the first flip, the cooked side of the stake should be “evenly golden” rather than “super charred or brown.” That golden color is what you should go for on all sides, making sure not to push down too hard on the meat as it sizzles in the pan.

Part two of this Mad Genius Tip is to let the meat rest for ten minutes, halfway through the cooking process, to redistribute the juices and even out the temperature. To do this, Chapple recommends using an instant read thermometer when the steak is still in the pan. (For Chapple’s medium rare take, he wants the temperature to be 65 to 70 degrees.) After ten minutes is up, put the steak back in the pan to finish cooking, continuing to turn it every one to two minutes.

Once the steak reaches the temperature of your liking (Chapple’s ideal medium rare temperature is 120 degrees), take it out of the pan and let it rest another ten minutes. Either serve just like that, or make Chapple’s mouthwatering compound butter (made with basil, lemon zest, and garlic) to slather over thickly-cut slices.