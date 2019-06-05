Mad Genius Tips

In this exclusive video series, Food & Wine Culinary Director-at-Large Justin Chapple reveals wonderfully oddball and genius cooking tips.

Featured

Your New Year’s Eve Party Needs Champagne Jellies

Your New Year’s Eve Party Needs Champagne Jellies

The boozy treat is like a fancy Jell-O shot.
Read More
The Secret to the Creamiest Mashed Potatoes Is… Mayonnaise

The Secret to the Creamiest Mashed Potatoes Is… Mayonnaise

Thanks to mayo, you can make your mashed potatoes ahead of time without worrying about their texture.
Read More
Here's the Secret to Your Best Thanksgiving Turkey Yet

Here's the Secret to Your Best Thanksgiving Turkey Yet

In our latest "Mad Genius Tips" video, Justin Chapple shares his hack for ultra-crispy turkey skin.
Read More
How to Make Steakhouse-Style Ribeye

How to Make Steakhouse-Style Ribeye

This Mad Genius technique is perfect for cooking steak indoors.
Read More
The Easiest Way to Make Bearnaise Sauce

The Easiest Way to Make Bearnaise Sauce

Take your steaks to the next level with this 'Mad Genius' technique. 
Read More
These DIY Smoker Boxes Are Perfect for Quick Weeknight Grilling

These DIY Smoker Boxes Are Perfect for Quick Weeknight Grilling

Outdoor smokers can be cumbersome—Justin Chapple shows us a Mad Genius Tip for making easy disposable smoker pouches. 
Read More
Make Bibimbap on the Grill with This Simple Foil Trick

Make Bibimbap on the Grill with This Simple Foil Trick

Using heavy duty foil, Justin Chapple has an easy hack for making the Korean classic at home.
Read More
How to Make Eggs on the Grill

How to Make Eggs on the Grill

Justin Chapple's trick will help you make sunny-side-up eggs and frittatas in 8 to 10 minutes.
Read More
You Are Currently 20 Minutes Away from Frosé

You Are Currently 20 Minutes Away from Frosé

A Mad Genius tip for making on-demand pink wine slushies with a repurposed countertop appliance.
Read More
This 3-Ingredient Watermelon Sorbet Is the Perfect Summer Treat

This 3-Ingredient Watermelon Sorbet Is the Perfect Summer Treat

The best part? No ice cream maker required.
Read More
How to Make a DIY Grilling Basket in Under a Minute

How to Make a DIY Grilling Basket in Under a Minute

All you need is two baking racks and paperclips.
Read More
These Simple Grilled Pavlovas Are Summer on a Plate

These Simple Grilled Pavlovas Are Summer on a Plate

Skip the oven during warm weather and use your grill instead.
Read More
Andrew Zimmern's Bacon Fat Tortillas

Andrew Zimmern's Bacon Fat Tortillas

Mad Genius Tips guest co-host Andrew Zimmern makes grease taste great.
Read More
How to Keep Your Pork Chops From Curling

How to Keep Your Pork Chops From Curling

It's actually a very simple technique.
Read More
Learn How to Make Crispy Cheese Sticks With This Mad Genius Tip

Learn How to Make Crispy Cheese Sticks With This Mad Genius Tip

The secret ingredient is Wonder Bread! 
Read More
Learn To Make Chocolate Designs With Mad Genius Tips

Learn To Make Chocolate Designs With Mad Genius Tips

Learn to draw intricate chocolate designs on the latest Mad Genius Tips.
Read More

More Mad Genius Tips

How to Make 5-Minute Brownies, Without an Oven

How to Make 5-Minute Brownies, Without an Oven

This just in from F&W's Justin Chapple: your waffle iron is the perfect tool for lightning fast desserts.
Read More
How to Make Kimchi Hash Browns in a Waffle Iron

How to Make Kimchi Hash Browns in a Waffle Iron

Try this Mad Genius tip for a mad delicious savory waffle. 
Read More
How to Make Heart-Shaped Hard-Boiled Eggs

How to Make Heart-Shaped Hard-Boiled Eggs

Read More
This Simple Chocolate Mousse Is a Decadent (and Foolproof) Mad Genius Dessert

This Simple Chocolate Mousse Is a Decadent (and Foolproof) Mad Genius Dessert

Read More
You're Going to Make So Many Ice Cream Sandwiches Once You Try This Trick

You're Going to Make So Many Ice Cream Sandwiches Once You Try This Trick

Read More
How to Make Your Own Puff Pastry in Just 15 Minutes

How to Make Your Own Puff Pastry in Just 15 Minutes

Read More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.foodandwine.com