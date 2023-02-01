Spirits One of New York City's Most Beloved Restaurants Is Launching Bottled Cocktails Here's how to get one of the city's best Negronis from the comfort of your couch. By Oset Babür-Winter Oset Babür-Winter Instagram Twitter Title: Senior Drinks Editor, Food & WineLocation: New York CityExperience: Oset Babür-Winter has completed the Wine and Spirits Education Trust's (WSET) Level 3 Award in wines and was previously the magazine's associate culture editor, where she edited Obsessions. Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines Published on February 1, 2023 Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Charlie Schuck Via Carota is one of those rare New York City restaurants that’s beloved by food writers, celebrities, and hospitality professionals alike. For almost a decade, owners Rita Sodi and Jody Williams have proven to be experts in Italian fare worth writing home about, from zabaglione to sausage-stuffed fried olives, as well as a stellar selection of spritzes and classic cocktails. Now, after a multiple year-long research and development process focused on translating those restaurant favorites into bottles, six of the restaurant’s most popular classic cocktails –– a classic and White Negroni, Espresso Martini, Manhattan, Old Fashioned, and Martini –– are available to ship. Each 375-milliliter bottle is designed for dinner parties, casual nights in, and just about any other time that seems like it could benefit from a perfectly made Negroni or three. Charlie Schuck “These cocktails have been on our menu forever, and we’d already been batching them –– so it was easy to choose which to bottle,” says Sodi. The classic and White Negroni, in particular, have special significance to the couple, who also own I Sodi, which is home to one of the original Negroni lists in the country. Via Carota’s classic bottled Negroni features Forthave Red, a small-batch aperitivo infused with orange, chamomile, and other botanicals from Brooklyn-based Forthave Spirits. Lucas Sin's New York City Guide Despite the popularity of single-serving canned and bottled cocktails, Sodi and Williams wanted socialization and shareability to be at the core of their ready-to-drink offerings. “We were even thinking about having it be an even larger bottle,” Williams explains. “We want this to be a batch you have in your home refrigerator and can take out to enjoy with friends.” The duo hinted that bottled spritzes might be in the future, but restaurant-quality RTD drinks take time to produce. “We have a mindset where we’re if we’re going to bottle something, we’re going to strive for the best,” Williams explained. Currently, the cocktails are available to ship in 42 states, and can be purchased directly from drinkviacarota.com. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit