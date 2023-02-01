Via Carota is one of those rare New York City restaurants that’s beloved by food writers, celebrities, and hospitality professionals alike. For almost a decade, owners Rita Sodi and Jody Williams have proven to be experts in Italian fare worth writing home about, from zabaglione to sausage-stuffed fried olives, as well as a stellar selection of spritzes and classic cocktails. Now, after a multiple year-long research and development process focused on translating those restaurant favorites into bottles, six of the restaurant’s most popular classic cocktails –– a classic and White Negroni, Espresso Martini, Manhattan, Old Fashioned, and Martini –– are available to ship. Each 375-milliliter bottle is designed for dinner parties, casual nights in, and just about any other time that seems like it could benefit from a perfectly made Negroni or three.

Charlie Schuck

“These cocktails have been on our menu forever, and we’d already been batching them –– so it was easy to choose which to bottle,” says Sodi. The classic and White Negroni, in particular, have special significance to the couple, who also own I Sodi, which is home to one of the original Negroni lists in the country. Via Carota’s classic bottled Negroni features Forthave Red, a small-batch aperitivo infused with orange, chamomile, and other botanicals from Brooklyn-based Forthave Spirits.

Despite the popularity of single-serving canned and bottled cocktails, Sodi and Williams wanted socialization and shareability to be at the core of their ready-to-drink offerings. “We were even thinking about having it be an even larger bottle,” Williams explains. “We want this to be a batch you have in your home refrigerator and can take out to enjoy with friends.” The duo hinted that bottled spritzes might be in the future, but restaurant-quality RTD drinks take time to produce. “We have a mindset where we’re if we’re going to bottle something, we’re going to strive for the best,” Williams explained.

Currently, the cocktails are available to ship in 42 states, and can be purchased directly from drinkviacarota.com.