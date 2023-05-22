Take a Champagne and Burger Tour of NYC This June

If you can’t make it to the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic — which will take place June 3 at Liberty State Park in Jersey City— restaurants around New York City have teamed up with the iconic Champagne house via reservations platform Resy to create 14 different burgers that showcase a different expression of Veuve. Bottles (and glasses) include Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label, Rose, and La Grande Dame, and the burger and Champagne combinations are available at price points from $36 to $200.

Courtesy of Resy

The crisp, refreshing acidity of Champagne is uniquely suited to cutting through the indulgent flavors of a classic burger, and the collaboration is inspired by the famous 1964 ad in The New Yorker, which many credit with the rise of this otherwise unexpected pairing.



“The richness of the bacon and sharp creaminess of the Tumbleweed cheddar are a dream with the Pinot driven notes of the champagne,” says Zachary Kameron, beverage director of Peak in Hudson Yards, which will serve up a wagyu burger with Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label during lunch service. “ The reserve wines give the blend enough structure for a burger but its trademark vibrancy is what really shines after each bite.”

Other burgers we’re especially excited about include the Calypso burger at Kokomo, which features grilled pineapple and guava barbecue sauce, the Ribwich at the Roof at Park South, which calls for battered, boneless pork rib, and the Fouquet’s Cheeseburger at Brasserie Fouquet, where you can get a $105 glass of Veuve Clicquot La Grande Dame Blanc 2015 alongside a classic burger with not one, but two beef patties on a brioche bun.



Most of the Champagne-burger pairings are available through mid-June, and there are vegetarian options at SoHo’s NoMo Kitchen, as well as at Par Ici Café in Tribeca. You can view the full range of offerings and make reservations at resy.com.