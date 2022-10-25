This Set of Glasses with Bamboo Lids Gives Drinks the TikTok Treatment—and It’s Now 48% Off

“I bought these for matcha lattes, and I’m finding more and more uses for them.”

By Annie Burdick
Published on October 25, 2022

Vitever Glass Cups with Bamboo Lids and Glass Straw Tout
If you’ve scrolled through the home aesthetics or drink-making sides of TikTok, then we’re willing to bet you’ve seen people posting videos of their chic homemade iced coffees and matcha lattes in sleek drinking glasses, complete with wood lids or glass straws. 

Anyone keen to upgrade their kitchen with these trendy glasses is in luck, as Amazon dropped the price on one bestselling option, a set of six Glass Cups with Bamboo Lids and Glass Straws from Vitever, by 48% off. 

Sure, there are plenty of drinking vessels to sip from.. But the style and usability of that drinking glass can also make all the difference, whether you’re whipping up an iced latte, iced tea, or a cocktail. 

Replacing boring or poorly sized drinking glasses with these 16-ounce, easy-to-hold alternatives will not only refresh your kitchen style, but likely have you turning to grab a drink more often, even if it’s usually just an ice water or tea. 

Vitever Glass Cups with Bamboo Lids and Glass Straw

To buy: Vitever Glass Cups with Bamboo Lids and Glass Straws, Set of 6, $24 (originally $46) at amazon.com

The set, currently a steal at just $24, includes six of these large glasses, as well as six bamboo lids and six glass straws that are designed to fit perfectly. The bamboo lids are designed with suction-sealed lips so they keep your drink where it’s meant to be — inside your glass. 

Not only are the glasses sleek and attractive, but they’re dishwasher-safe. Additionally, the set comes with two straw cleaning brushes, to make it all easy to upkeep.

There are unlimited uses for glasses like these, from serving guests a beer to making bubble tea, a glass of sangria, or a coffee drink. You can use them just as easily with the lids and straws as without. Plus, the straws are standard size, so they’re a good fit to throw in other cups as well. 

Reviewers have lots of great feedback on this set of glasses. One said, “They’re so cute, and it’s so fun to drink out of them!” They also added, “I usually throw all the glass parts in the dishwasher and do a hand-wash for the lid, so they’re not too hard to clean either.”

Another reviewer attested, “I bought these for matcha lattes and I'm finding more and more uses for them.” Meanwhile a third called them “aesthetically pleasing” and added they’re convenient for carrying drinks on the go.

If you’re looking to give this TikTok trend a try, grab your own set of Vitever Glass Cups with Bamboo Lids and Glass Straws while they’re 48%off at Amazon. 

