Mac and Cheese Meets White Chocolate With These Velveeta Truffles

At this point, that classic "you got peanut butter in my chocolate"/"you got chocolate in my peanut butter" Reese's commercial of yesteryear is old hat. These days, you can imagine putting just about anything in chocolate and know that whatever you conjure up probably already exists somewhere out there. But that doesn't take away the initial shock of learning that Compartés is filling its latest truffle collaboration with Velveeta.

You read that right. Velveeta has teamed with the Los Angeles-based chocolatier to create the TruffVel, a shell-shaped confection that puts Velveeta's cheese sauce where it has — more than likely — never been before. The TruffVel, as described in an announcement, is "Compartés sweet white chocolate paired with the creamy delicious bite of Velveeta for a unique sensation unlike any other. The iconic custom shell shape is made to mirror Velveeta Shells and Cheese and was created by infusing Velveeta cheese Sauce into Compartés award-winning chocolate to create a match made in culinary heaven."

Courtesy of VELVEETA x COMPARTÃS

OK, so how do they taste? Food & Wine received a preview box of truffles which, true to their description, look like a set of five neatly arranged, cheese-colored pasta shells in the chocolate box. The shell shape and texture definitely has a pleasing feel. But as the outer layer of white chocolate melts and gives way, that's when you can expect the controversial reactions to arrive. The filling is most certainly Velveeta cheese in all its glory. I've had cheese and chocolate (or sweet cream) together in various combinations before — some erring on the sweeter and some on the savory side — and this one is certainly on Team Cheese.

The box of five Velveeta x Compartés TruffVels will be available (while supplies last) starting today, May 9, for $24.95 at compartes.com.



The Compartés partnership isn't the first time Kraft Foods has tried taking Velveeta into new territory. Previously, the brand served up an actual Velveeta Martini and sold cheese-scented nail polish. Turning processed cheese into sweets isn't entirely unheard of either: Kraft Macaroni and Cheese teamed with Van Leeuwen to create a mac and cheese ice cream, which turned out to be pretty popular. And to go further down the rabbit hole, Van Leeuwen has been bringing all sorts of unconventional flavors to the ice cream aisle with Grey Poupon dijon mustard and Hidden Valley Ranch flavors.

We're truly living in the golden age of confusingly savory sweets.

