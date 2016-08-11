How to Cook with Zucchini Blossoms

Summer means an abundance of zucchini, and their bright orange blossoms are edible as well. From pasta to vegetable-packed frittata, here are seven great ways to cook with zucchini blossoms.

In Greece, zucchini flowers are often added to vegetable stews or to grated zucchini and cheese for savory pies. FRANCES JANISCH

Blogger Katie Quinn Davies tops crisp pizza with both zucchini and zucchini blossoms.

Chef Fabio Trabocchi cooks pasta in the style of risotto to create a rich, silky sauce, then garnishes the dish with zucchini blossoms. CHRISTINA HOLMES

This vegetarian appetizer is delicious with juicy summer tomatoes.

Squash blossoms mellow flavor are sublime with melted cheese; serve them lightly wilted inside a quesadilla for a very quick and ultra-satisfying treat.

Seafood, seasonal vegetables and pasta are a common combination in Tuscany. This summery version uses firm, dark green zucchini.

This healthy frittata is great to make with whatever vegetables are on hand. VICTORIA PEARSON

