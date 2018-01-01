Zucchini Recipes

Thanks to greenhouses and globalization, zucchini is available in supermarkets year-round—but there’s no question that this squash tastes best during its peak growing season from June to September. In-season zucchini can be solid or striped, a few inches long or over a foot, and it has a light, grassy flavor that’s ideal for summer dishes. When you don’t feel like standing over the stove, try throwing zucchini on the grill. Its high water content makes it a perfect candidate for high-heat cooking. In fact, there’s hardly a cooking method or cuisine that doesn’t seem to favor this versatile veggie. Our F&W guide to zucchini includes everything from Mediterranean-inspired recipes to sweet zucchini breads to uses for tender zoodles.