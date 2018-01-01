Tomato Recipes

At the peak of their season, tomatoes hardly need other ingredients (besides maybe some salt and pepper) to let their flavors shine through. From beefsteak to San Marzano, each type of tomato adds a unique level of sweetness, acidity and flavor to a dish. Tomatoes fit into so many spots in the culinary world, from Caprese salads to gratins. You can even make a sorbet from them, as Andrew Zimmern does. “It’s the best and most interesting way you’ve never utilized your favorite tomatoes,” he says. “I make this recipe all summer long with everything from orange sunburst cherry tomatoes to Valencias to German Striped: The bigger the acidity and sweetness of the tomatoes, the better.” F&W’s guide offers every way you could possibly use your tomatoes, with chef-inspired recipes and easy-to-follow videos.