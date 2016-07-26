7 Best Stuffed Tomatoes

Take advantage of juicy summer tomatoes.
1. Stuffed Tomatoes
Chef Daniel Gouret uses both ground pork and veal to give these tomatoes a more complex flavor. Fresh bread crumbs make the stuffing especially light.
2. Oven-Roasted Tomatoes Stuffed with Goat Cheese
Garlic and basil boosts the creamy goat cheese filling for these buttery-soft roasted tomatoes. The result works both as a side dish or a main course with a salad and crusty bread.
3. Baked Tomatoes Stuffed with Herbed Rice
The combination of sweet tomatoes and fresh herbs in this recipe captures the essence of southern Italy.
4. Spinach-and-Ricotta-Stuffed Tomatoes with Piquillo Peppers
Using a melon baller to scoop out the inside of the tomatoes leaves a sturdy shell to hold the spinach-and-cheese filling. The accompanying sauce is made from the scooped-out tomato seeds and juices.
5. Baked Tomatoes Stuffed with Lamb and Fresh Herbs
Summer vegetables like eggplant and zucchini are terrific fillings for these Greek-inspired stuffed tomatoes.
6. Heirloom Tomatoes Stuffed with Summer Succatosh
Star chef Thomas Keller fills hallowed-out heirloom tomatoes with succotash made with fresh summer corn and lima beans.
7. Stuffed Tomatoes
"These are the perfect picnic food," says chef Amanda Lydon because they're utterly portable. They're almost like an inverted tuna sandwich: creamy tuna with zippy capers, mellow cannellini beans and crunchy toasted croutons stuffed inside scooped-out tomatoes.