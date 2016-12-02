Steamed Vegetables

Steaming isn't our first choice when cooking vegetables, but it can be a great way to keep a meal healthy. You can forgo a lot of fat without losing flavor by adding in a few well chosen ingredients. Keep it simple by steaming the vegetables with herbs or fish to avoid a lot of prep work. Or toss the vegetables with bold ingredients like anchovies and vinaigrette. Some of our favorite vegetables to steam are tender baby potatoes, hardy mustard greens and buttery leeks. We love to add mustard, lemongrass and parsley to punch up the flavor of these veggies while keeping things healthy. Here, our best recipes for steamed veggies. 

Steamed New Potatoes with Dandelion Greens Salsa Verde

Daniel Patterson uses dandelion greens instead of the usual parsley to add a slightly bitter edge to his salsa verde. These potatoes also get bright flavor from Champagne vinegar, capers and fresh lemon juice. Top the warm potato slices with crunchy radishes for a lovely garnish and added crispness. These potatoes are a wonderful, sophisticated swap for potato salad, and make a tasty side dish alongside steamed fish, grilled shrimp or roasted chicken. 

Steamed Mustard Greens with Balinese Sambal

Steamed mustard greens are tossed with sambal matah, a raw Balinese sauce made with shallots and lemongrass. It's fragrant and delicious on greens as well as on chicken or fish.

© Con Poulos

Steamed Bok Choy with Mapo-Style Pork

This recipe is great for anyone looking to eat less meat. F&W's Justin Chapple makes crisp steamed bok choy the star, topping it with a modest amount of sweet-and-spicy mapo-style pork.

Steamed Leeks with Mustard-Shallot Vinaigrette

Leeks are low in calories and rich in phytochemicals. They're also among the sweetest members of the onion family, making them a perfect match for this tangy mustard vinaigrette.

© TINA RUPP

Steamed Cod with Crisp Vegetables

Foil packs are an easy, no-mess way to get dinner on the table. 

