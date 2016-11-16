Squash Soup

Butternut, acorn, kabocha squash and beyond make for awesome soups and we've got just the recipes. Chef Susar Lee offers up a super simple winter squash soup with roasted pumpkin seeds, while Gavin Kaysen gives the recipe to a roasted squash soup with maple-glazed bananas. Plus, check out recipes for a Thai red-curry squash soup, curried winter squash soup with cheddar crisps and more.

Winter Squash Soup with Roasted Pumpkin Seeds

Chef Susur Lee is renowned for his creative, complex, Asian-inflected dishes at his restaurants in Toronto, Manhattan and Singapore. But one of his favorite cold-weather comfort recipes is this remarkably simple squash soup, which he sweetens with a little honey and garnishes with roasted pumpkin seeds.

Roasted Squash Soup with Maple-Glazed Bananas

"It smelled like autumn in a bowl," said chef Gavin Kaysen, describing Tim Hollingsworth's fragrant, fabulous soup.

Winter Acorn Squash, Turkey and Mushroom Soup

This winter acorn squash stew is perfect for cooking with all your leftover Thanksgiving turkey.

Winter Squash Soup with Pie Spices

Lee Hefter loves the spices used for pumpkin pie, so he makes this silky, fragrant soup with them.

Butternut Squash Soup with Coconut and Ginger

Jeanette Peabody, the chef at Hamiltons' at First & Main in Charlottesville, Virginia, makes this luscious, slightly sweet soup with butternut squash from Dave Matthews's Best of What's Around and coconut milk instead of heavy cream. The coconut milk gives the soup a silky texture and a hint of exotic nuttiness.

Gingered Butternut Squash Soup with Spicy Pecan Cream

Dean Fearing loves the holiday feel of butternut squash, especially when it's combined with ginger, as it is for his smooth, gently sweet soup. He tops it with whipped cream flecked with chopped pecans for a number of reasons: "Usually holiday soups have a dollop of cream--adding pecans gives it a dollop of flavor. And crunch. I think everything should have a little bit of crunch to it. Plus, this is Texas, and pecans are Texas."

Spaghetti Squash Soup with Wild Mushrooms

This quick soup highlights fall's best flavors. For a fun twist, it uses spaghetti squash like noodles.

Thai Red-Curry Squash Soup

Joanne Chang switches up the flavors of Thanksgiving's classic squash soup with a host of Asian ingredients, including curry paste, ginger and coconut milk.

Butternut Squash Soup with Apple and Smoked Cheddar

"Butternut squash and apples come into season around the same time in Vermont," Jeremy Silansky says, "and they go so well together." But this soup's key ingredient is its smoked-cheddar garnish. Silansky gets his cheese from Grafton Village Cheese Company, a local producer with national distribution that cold-smokes aged cheddar over a maple-wood fire.

Butternut Squash Soup

Adding collard greens, bell pepper, corn and carrot to a rustic butternut squash soup is Mary Ellen Diaz's clever way of making it even more healthy. Together these vegetables deliver vitamins A and C as well as fiber and powerful antioxidants.

Con Poulos

Winter Squash Soup with Kale and Fideos

This light yet hearty, healthy soup from Philadelphia chef Michael Solomonov gets extra flavor from charred onion and warm, sweet spices like ginger and cinnamon. 

Curried Winter Squash Soup with Cheddar Crisps

