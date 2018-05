"I had the legendary healing chicken noodle soup in mind when creating this recipe," says blogger Anya Kassoff. At the base of the broth is the powerful, anti-inflammatory trio of turmeric, ginger and garlic, finished with aromatic lemongrass, kaffir lime leaves and lemon. Add the naturally occurring "noodles" from roasted spaghetti squash, carrots, lentils and spinach, and you're up for a comforting and cleansing treat.