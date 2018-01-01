This squash gets its name because once it’s cooked, you scoop out the flesh and it separates into spaghetti-like strands. You can use it as a substitute for pasta if you like, tossing it with olive oil and herbs or using spaghetti squash as the “noodles” in this fragrant soup. Its mild, slightly sweet flavor makes it a great base for any recipe, including everything from a curried crostini appetizer to a flavorful salad. Whether this is your first time preparing spaghetti squash or you need some new recipe ideas, F&W’s guide has all the info you need.