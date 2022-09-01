13 Pumpkin Dessert Recipes to Make This Fall

01 of 13 Classic Pumpkin Pie © Frances Janisch To create a crisp crust on the bottom of this pie, former Food & Wine Senior Test Kitchen Editor Grace Parisi partially bakes the pie shell before adding the creamy pumpkin filling, spiced with cinnamon and cloves. If the edge starts to darken too much, cover it with a pie shield or strips of foil. Get the Recipe

02 of 13 Pumpkin Cheesecake with Brown-Butter Pears © Con Poulos Pastry chef Jane Tseng's cheesecake uses tangy, pungent, soft-ripened Robiolina and house-made gingersnaps — this version here calls for cream cheese and boxed cookies. Once made, the cheesecake can be refrigerated for up to three days. Get the Recipe

03 of 13 Pumpkin Cream Pie in a Chocolate Crust John Kernick Cookbook author Melissa Clark likes pumpkin pie, but she especially likes making it in new and unexpected ways. Here, she bakes a silky pumpkin custard in a crispy chocolate cookie crust, then dollops the pie with a tangy crème fraîche topping. Get the Recipe

04 of 13 Pumpkin Cookies © David Malosh These soft, lightly spiced cake-like cookies are studded with minced candied ginger and topped with a buttery sugar glaze. They're made with pumpkin puree, and also include pumpkin pie spice, which adds to the autumnal vibe. Get the Recipe

05 of 13 Candied Pumpkins with Piloncillo and Cinnamon Photo by Jennifer Causey / Food Styling by Chelsea Zimmer / Prop Styling by Christina Daley Calabaza en tacha, a Mexican dessert traditionally prepared for Día de los Muertos, was the inspiration for these candied pumpkins drenched with a rich syrup made from piloncillo cones, an unrefined, molasses-laden Mexican cane sugar. Small sugar pie pumpkins have more concentrated sugars, making them perfect for this simple dessert. As the pumpkin wedges cool, they soak up the syrup, resulting in custardy bites laced with cinnamon, clove, and a hint of orange. Serve leftovers mashed in a yogurt or ice cream parfait, churned into pumpkin ice cream, or alongside gingerbread cookies with crema drizzled on top. Get the Recipe

06 of 13 Pumpkin Tiramisu © John Kernick Layers of silky pumpkin mousse and coffee-dipped ladyfingers create a spectacular tiramisu that's a terrific alternative to pumpkin pie. If you'd like to make it in advance, the tiramisu can be refrigerated for two days. Get the Recipe

07 of 13 Cream Cheese Pumpkin Bars Sarah Kieffer Cookbook author Sarah Kieffer's gently spiced pumpkin bars — which are from her second book, 100 Cookies — are the perfect treats to segue into autumn. The cream cheese enhances the pumpkin filling without making everything too sweet. As Kieffer writes, "I like pumpkin pie alright, but in all honesty I will always take a slice of anything else over it, especially if cheesecake is an option. But pumpkin pie swirled into cheesecake? I will never say no." Get the Recipe

08 of 13 Pumpkin Hand Pies © Madeleine Hill These delicious pumpkin hand pies from chef and TV host Andrew Zimmern are easy to make and fun to eat. They're fried in peanut oil until they're deeply browned and then finished with a dusting of cinnamon sugar. Get the Recipe

09 of 13 Pumpkin Layer Cake with Mascarpone Frosting © Con Poulos This classic pumpkin cake from Food & Wine's Justin Chapple is perfectly moist and delicately spiced. The simple vanilla buttercream frosting gets a lovely tang from the mascarpone that's blended in. Get the Recipe

10 of 13 Pecan-Pumpkin Cream Pie Tara Donne This pie slices beautifully to reveal not one but two fillings: both pumpkin custard and gooey, syrupy pecan. Chef Joanne Chang's technique ensures the bottom of the pie shell is perfectly cooked and avoids sogginess. Cooling the blind-baked pie shell with weights keeps it hotter, and flatter, longer. Get the Recipe

11 of 13 Pumpkin Parfaits © Christina Holmes Justin Chapple layers super-speedy pumpkin mousse with whipped mascarpone cream and crushed chocolate wafer cookies for his gorgeous, delicious parfaits. They're perfect for any fall occasion — the orange, white, and dark brown color scheme makes them a particularly fun dessert option for Halloween. Get the Recipe

12 of 13 Pumpkin Pie Bars These bars have all of the spice and warmth of classic pumpkin pie, but they're more easily assembled with a simple press-in crust. Plus, they're portable, and can be enjoyed chilled or at room temperature. Get the Recipe