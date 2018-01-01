Pumpkin is one of those ingredients that remind us of fall, whether it’s baked into a classic Thanksgiving pie or transformed into an inspired seasonal latte. But pumpkins are for more than making Jack-O-Lanterns—this hearty, lightly sweet squash is delicious any time of year and any time of day, though its peak season is (appropriately) in October. Sweet or savory, dinner or dessert—pumpkin will be your new go-to ingredient. Whether you’re looking for a new take on pumpkin pie or a hearty dinner recipe, check out F&W’s guide and get inspired. And don't forget to roast the seeds!