Lasagna, soup and salad—these basic dishes are all made more delicious by adding super sweet butternut squash. Butternut squash is packed with vitamins, calcium, iron and fiber, and also brings vibrant color to any meal. This aptly named squash has a buttery, nutty flavor that’s similar to yams and sweet potatoes. Because it’s so sweet, butternut squash can even be used for beautiful tarts, decadent brownies and refreshing sorbet. Its sweetness tempers a spicy curry dish, and its texture balances out the crispy, fatty pancetta in this soup. Whether you’re looking for a healthy side dish or decadent main course, butternut squash proves its versatility in this veggie-packed guide from Food & Wine.