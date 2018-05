Perfectly sweet acorn squash tastes delicious just about any way you prepare it—roasted, pureed, baked, or stuffed with more veggies for a hearty vegetarian entrée. Since it’s often prepared with cinnamon or brown sugar, acorn squash has the aroma and flavor of a crisp fall day. This version, with garlic butter and burrata, is perfect for any time of year, and this pie recipe will steal the show at your Thanksgiving table. Get these recipes and more from F&W’s handy guide.