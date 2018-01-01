We're guessing you don't cook with rutabagas often, but there are so many good reasons to give this overlooked root vegetable a chance. Rutabagas are actually a cross between a turnip and a cabbage, which is pretty obvious when you cut into one and experience that distinctive smell. Eaten raw, they are slightly bitter but mostly mild. And even though rutabagas look large and intimidating, cooking them is easy. Simply remove the skin with a sharp vegetable peeler, chop them up and cook them like you would any other root vegetable—roasted, boiled, sautéed and more. F&W's guide to this underdog ingredient includes amazing recipes for every season.