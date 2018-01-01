Break out the beets to add an earthy flavor, meaty texture and stunning color—ranging from yellow to purple—to a number of different dishes. Plus, beets aren't just tasty and beautiful, they're really good for you too. They provide plenty of nutrients, including folate, vitamin C and A, fiber and potassium. Once you get hooked on this versatile root, you'll be adding it to salads in summer, roasting it for cool-weather dinners and juicing it for your morning smoothie. Turn to Food & Wine's handy guide to discover everything you can do with beets.