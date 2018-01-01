Rhubarb Recipes

The leafy green tops of rhubarb start to push through the ground in late March or early April, making this plant from the polygonaceae (knotweed) family an early harbinger of spring. The edible section of rhubarb is the crisp, dark pink stalk—and its tart taste is welcome after a long winter of creamy casseroles and starchy root vegetables. Making a sweet yet tangy strawberry-rhubarb pie is one of the most popular ways to use rhubarb, and we’d never turn down a slice. But if you’re wondering what else to do with your farmers’ market haul, look no further than F&W’s guide to rhubarb. We’ve included recipes for rhubarb jam, tarts, rice pudding and more.