9 of our Favorite Ways to Cook with Ramps

Ramps—those wild, onion-y, garlic-y greens that inspire an annual hysteria every spring—are only in season from April to June. So make the most of everyone’s favorite cult vegetable with these nine recipes, covering everything from nachos to pasta.

Between beer-braised short ribs and charred ramps, chef Hugh Acheson’s nachos make for the ideal weekend snack.

Add a kick to pasta night with this ramped-up version of a classic Italian dish.

For a healthy approach to cooking with ramps, try Chef Sarah Grueneberg’s spring salad, which is drizzled with a buttermilk and charred ramps dressing. Grueneberg serves this salad at her Chicago restaurant Monteverde.

Chef Shea Gallante’s fish fry would be good on its own, but it’s 100 times more amazing when dipped in hot aioli -- made from ramps, of course!

James Beard Award-winning chef Tony Mantuano knows a thing or two about pizza, and his ramp-topped white pie is the perfect springtime indulgence.

Yup, there are fried ramps in here thanks to the culinary genius of one of Food & Wine’s Best New Chefs from 2016, Edouardo Jordan.

© Con Poulos

What do you get when you add ramps to a mixture of cheese, butter, and breadcrumbs? Just a little thing we like to call heaven.

French for “in parchment,” en papillote refers to a cooking method where food is baked in a bundle of parchment. In this recipe, as the halibut cooks, it’s simultaneously flavored by the sorrel and ramps.

This easy-to-make crostini from Chef Ryan Hardy, of New York restaurant Charlie Bird, is the perfect dinner party appetizer.

For even more ways to cook with ramps, check out these tips.