9 of our Favorite Ways to Cook with Ramps

Cue the annual ramps freak out.
Ramps—those wild, onion-y, garlic-y greens that inspire an annual hysteria every spring—are only in season from April to June. So make the most of everyone’s favorite cult vegetable with these nine recipes, covering everything from nachos to pasta.
Weekend Nachos
Between beer-braised short ribs and charred ramps, chef Hugh Acheson’s nachos make for the ideal weekend snack.
Spaghetti with Ramps, Chiles & Two Cheeses
Add a kick to pasta night with this ramped-up version of a classic Italian dish.
Oma’s Green Mountain Salad
For a healthy approach to cooking with ramps, try Chef Sarah Grueneberg’s spring salad, which is drizzled with a buttermilk and charred ramps dressing. Grueneberg serves this salad at her Chicago restaurant Monteverde.
Fish Fry with Ramp Aioli
Chef Shea Gallante’s fish fry would be good on its own, but it’s 100 times more amazing when dipped in hot aioli -- made from ramps, of course!
White Cheese Pizza with Ramps
James Beard Award-winning chef Tony Mantuano knows a thing or two about pizza, and his ramp-topped white pie is the perfect springtime indulgence.
Halibut with Einkorn, Morels and Tempura Ramps
Yup, there are fried ramps in here thanks to the culinary genius of one of Food & Wine’s Best New Chefs from 2016, Edouardo Jordan.
Skillet Ramp Gratin
What do you get when you add ramps to a mixture of cheese, butter, and breadcrumbs? Just a little thing we like to call heaven.
Spring Halibut Papillotes with Sorrel & Ramps
French for “in parchment,” en papillote refers to a cooking method where food is baked in a bundle of parchment. In this recipe, as the halibut cooks, it’s simultaneously flavored by the sorrel and ramps.
Ricotta Crostini with Pickled Ramps and Crisp Pancetta
This easy-to-make crostini from Chef Ryan Hardy, of New York restaurant Charlie Bird, is the perfect dinner party appetizer.
For even more ways to cook with ramps, check out these tips.