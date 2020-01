Malay Gnocchi with Shredded Pork Sauce

This dish is based on a Malay specialty called abacus seeds, which is made with a purple yam-and-sticky rice flour dough and resembles gnocchi. Zak Pelaccio bases his version of the dough on roasted taro and sauces his gnocchi with a hearty East-West ragù that contains shredded pork, tomatoes and Asian seasonings like chiles, shallots and mint. More Great Gnocchi Recipes