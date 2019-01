Sweet potatoes are one of the most delicious, comforting, and easy-to-use fall and winter ingredients—and they're versatile, to boot. Sometimes, there's nothing cozier than a simple baked sweet potato, piping hot out of the oven. For an easy, healthy, nutrition-packed weeknight dinner side dish, it's hard to beat the savory-sweet creaminess of mashed sweet potatoes. Looking to include more sweet potatoes in your cooking repertoire this year? Here are 20 of our favorite simple and healthy sweet potato recipes for inspiration.