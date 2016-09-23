7 Best Sweet Potato Desserts for Fall

Take a break from pumpkin. 

F&W Editors
September 23, 2016

Bake your way through fall with rich panna cotta, fluffy doughnuts, bite-size tempura and other excellent sweet potato recipes.

Sweet Potato Panna Cotta 

Cinnamon Toast croutons garnish this delicious sweet potato dessert. 

Sweet Potato Meringue Pie 

It looks like a pumpkin pie, but the filling is actually made with sweet potato.

Sweet Potato Doughnuts 

Sweet potato in the dough gives these doughnuts a lovely, earthy flavor. 

Sweet Potato, Brown Sugar, Bourbon

© Chris Court

Inspired by a Southern sweet potato pie, these genius bite-size desserts have a sweet potato custard filling in a crunchy tempura shell.

Sweet Potato Tart with Red Wine Caramel 

What’s the secret to this luscious tart? Pastry chef Michael Laiskonis likes to roast the sweet potatoes for the filling instead of boiling them because he feels the flavor becomes deeper and sweeter.

Sweet Potatoes with Toasted Marshmallow Swirls 

© John Kernick

Star chef Tyler Florence serves the traditional combination of sweet potatoes and marshmallows in a unique way, standing roasted potatoes upright and piping swirls of homemade marshmallow on top.

Sweet Potato Pie with Cornmeal Crust 

Don’t wait until Thanksgiving to trie this epic dessert. 

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up