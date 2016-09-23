7 Best Sweet Potato Desserts for Fall

Bake your way through fall with rich panna cotta, fluffy doughnuts, bite-size tempura and other excellent sweet potato recipes.

Cinnamon Toast croutons garnish this delicious sweet potato dessert.

It looks like a pumpkin pie, but the filling is actually made with sweet potato.

Sweet potato in the dough gives these doughnuts a lovely, earthy flavor.

© Chris Court

Inspired by a Southern sweet potato pie, these genius bite-size desserts have a sweet potato custard filling in a crunchy tempura shell.

What’s the secret to this luscious tart? Pastry chef Michael Laiskonis likes to roast the sweet potatoes for the filling instead of boiling them because he feels the flavor becomes deeper and sweeter.

© John Kernick

Star chef Tyler Florence serves the traditional combination of sweet potatoes and marshmallows in a unique way, standing roasted potatoes upright and piping swirls of homemade marshmallow on top.

Don’t wait until Thanksgiving to trie this epic dessert.