Potatoes are one of the best blank canvases for flavor. Whether you're having a side of fries with a burger, crispy hash browns with eggs or mashed potatoes with your turkey, potatoes are often the perfect sidekick to a great main dish. Unfortunately, potatoes are one of those foods that has to be cooked to transform them from inedible to delicious—but we won't hold it against them. And despite getting a bad rap for being a starchy, high-carbohydrate ingredient, spuds are also high in vitamin B-6, vitamin C and potassium. F&W's guide to potatoes includes common cooking mistakes to avoid, delicious recipes and kitchen techniques that can make dinner prep a breeze.