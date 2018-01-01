Chili peppers make a spicy addition to all kinds of dishes—Italian arrabbiata, Chinese Kung Pao chicken, Mexican mole sauce and Indian curry are some of our favorites. Different types of chilies include poblano, habanero, Thai bird’s eye and Serrano peppers. They can be used fresh or dried and many are ground into powders. Try adding super spicy habaneros to fajitas, pasta and salsa, or add serranos to chili stews, seafood marinades and guacamole. Crushed red pepper flakes are also a great way to get chili pepper heat—we sprinkle these on everything from cheesy pizza to seasonal sangria. Check out F&W’s guide to chili peppers and spice up your cooking.