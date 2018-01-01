Roasted, grilled or stuffed, bell peppers add flavor and beautiful color to any dish--and they're super versatile. Puree red peppers into a cool and creamy soup, layer sweet peppers into a cheesy vegetarian lasagna or transform a bell pepper into spicy salad dressing. In addition to tasting delicious, peppers are packed with vitamin C and heart-healthy antioxidants like lutein and beta-carotene. Whether you’re looking for a healthy side dish or a hearty vegetarian main course, Food & Wine’s guide to peppers has plenty of recipes to choose from.