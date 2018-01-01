Fresh and dried shiitake mushrooms are a popular ingredient in various East Asian cuisines. They have an earthy, meaty flavor that adds a rich quality to many vegetarian and vegan recipes. In Japan, they use them as the base for vegetarian dashi, and, in China, cooks sauté shiitakes to add savory umami flavor to vegetarian stir-fries. Dallas chef Tim Byres even uses them to make his hearty vegetable burgers. No matter how you decide to cook your shiitakes, Food & Wine's guide offers plenty of recipes ideas and preparation tips.