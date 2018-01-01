Unlike heartier mushroom varieties, oyster mushrooms are flat, tender and quick to cook up. They are a great ingredient option when you need a fast stir-fry, salad, soup and more. Chef Richard Landau likes to use them as bacon substitutes in his BLTs. The mushrooms' meaty texture and earthy flavor means you don't even miss the pork. Whether you're cooking up an amazing vegetarian recipe or using these mushrooms to enhance one of your favorite dishes, use F&W's guide to get flavoring ideas, cooking tips and chef-inspired techniques.