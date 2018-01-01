We'll admit it: out of all the choices in the mushroom world—from morels to enoki—classic white button mushrooms seem like the most boring option. But with a little love, these plain mushrooms can add delicious flavor to everything from pasta to omelets. Nashville chef Matt Bolus likes to quarter them and let them cook, cut side down, in a hot buttered pan "until they get nice and caramel-y crisp." Then he deglazes the pan with a splash of vinegar. The result? Buttery, vinegary, meaty mushrooms that everyone will love. Whether you want to try that trick or one of our dozens of other recipes, Food & Wine will help you cook the best mushrooms possible.