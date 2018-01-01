Kale’s superfood predecessor tastes delicious in everything from creamy onion dip to cheesy quiche, and can easily be added to a dinner-worthy salad or nutrient-packed side dish. This salad is made with plenty of spinach, smoked chicken, sliced apples, and crunchy walnuts, so it’s filling enough for lunch. Throw some spinach into your morning omelet, or try chef Gavin Kaysen’s creamed spinach dish, famously popular at his Minneapolis restaurant. Whether we’re adding spinach to a grilled cheese sandwich or stirring some into kid-friendly mac and cheese, F&W’s guide makes it easier than ever to eat your veggies.