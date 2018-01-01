There are hundreds of types of lettuce found throughout the world, so there's certainly no shortage of choices for your next meal. Lettuce falls into four basic categories: butterhead, looseleaf, romaine and iceberg. If you've had a salad before, you probably already know about romaine and iceberg. Butterhead refers Boston (or Bibb) lettuce, while looseleaf lettuces are loosely packed—as the name implies—with red or green ruffled leaves. Whether you're just looking to expand your salad greens horizons or searching for more creative cooking ideas, Food & Wine has tons of recipes to get you started.