Our 33 Best Kale Recipes

By Food & Wine
Updated September 11, 2019
Victor Protasio
This popular and healthy leafy green can be found in all types of dishes, from simple salads to soups and stews. Whether you prefer it raw and crunchy or cooked, kale can add flavor and nutrients to any meal. Click through for some of our favorite kale recipes.
Start Slideshow

1 of 33

Cabbage-and-Kale Slaw with Toasted Yeast Dressing

Tara Pearce
Go to Recipe

Noma alum Josh Lewis makes his terrific dressing with toasted nutritional yeast (sold at health food stores) and two types of oil. It's great on all kinds of slaws and any salad with sturdy leaves.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 33

Braised Kale

Go to Recipe

This easy kale recipe—a simple braise of olive oil, garlic and chicken stock—is a terrific counterpoint to all of the rich Southern-style dishes at chef John Besh's table.

3 of 33

Kale Salad with Miso and Pistachios

Go to Recipe

Andrew Zimmern breaks from the standard kale salad by adding pistachios and sesame seeds for rich nuttiness and a bright, vinegary miso dressing.

Advertisement

4 of 33

Kale and White-Bean Stew

Susan Spungen
Go to Recipe

Combining Two Portuguese favorites—kale-and-sausage soup and a bean, sausage, and tomato stew—makes a simple, sensational one-pot meal. To keep the focus on the vegetables, we've used just a tiny amount of fresh sausage; you can add more, if you like, or substitute dried chorizo or pepperoni.

5 of 33

Kale Salad with Ricotta Salata, Pine Nuts & Anchovies

© Chris Court
Go to Recipe

Nancy Silverton is renowned for the obsessive attention she pays to her salads. The key to her kale salad is the layering of many ingredients so that there's something delicious in every forkful.

6 of 33

Kale Caesar Salad with Herb Roasted Grapes

© Fredrika Stjärne
Go to Recipe

Tyler Florence, chef at Wayfare Tavern in San Francisco, loves Caesar salad so much he has a special wooden bowl at home just for making it. In this version with kale, he tops the salad with herb-roasted grapes, which add pops of sweet-tart flavor. For a more substantial salad, toss in shredded meat from Florence’s roast chicken or from a store-bought rotisserie bird.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 33

Kale Salad with Root Vegetables and Apple

Paul Costello
Go to Recipe

This refreshing, superhealthy salad is one of chef Marcus Samuelsson’s favorite ways to showcase kale; massaging the leaves with vinegar, salt and olive oil makes them tender and sweet. This recipe is adapted from the chef’s book Marcus Off Duty.

8 of 33

Kale Caesar with Rye Croutons and Farro

Go to Recipe

This reimagined Caesar salad substitutes kale for romaine, rye bread for the croutons and tofu for raw egg in the garlicky dressing.

9 of 33

Crispy Kale with Lemon-Yogurt Dip

Frances Janisch
Go to Recipe

"I like the idea of making a healthy kind of potato chip that's not one of those packaged, dehydrated vegetable chips," Seamus Mullen says. He roasts kale with extra-virgin olive oil and garlic until it's crunchy.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 33

Raw and Fried Tuscan Kale and Brussels Sprout Salad

Go to Recipe

This flavorful salad showcases the contrasting textures of raw and crisp, fried kale and brussels sprouts in a tangy Southeast Asian dressing.

11 of 33

Shrimp-and-Potato Cakes with Kale Braised in Chile Broth

Go to Recipe

Husband-and-wife team Cory and Silvia McCollow make this elegant dish using local ingredients. It's popular during the spring because the crispy cakes showcase seafood (eaten more frequently during Lent) and scallions or spring onions, as well as greens.

12 of 33

Squash-and-Kale Toasts

John Kernick
Go to Recipe

Steven Satterfield is a huge fan of kale—especially when it's combined with sweet roasted squash. Look for Tuscan kale (also called Lacinato or Dinosaur kale) when possible; it's tender and tasty.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 33

Baby Kale and Steak Salad

Go to Recipe

Top Chef Season 9 winner Paul Qui came up with this sugarless version of nuoc cham, the classic Vietnamese dipping sauce. Coconut water replaces the sugar; shallot, garlic and jalapeño add bold flavor.

14 of 33

Homemade Green Chorizo Tacos with Kale & Potatoes

Go to Recipe

Alex Stupak calls parsley-flecked green chorizo the “vegetal cousin” of the more commonly seen red variety. Here, he sautés the crumbled sausage with kale and fingerling potatoes for an exceptional taco filling.

15 of 33

Kale & Apple Salad with Pancetta and Candied Pecans

Go to Recipe

Kale is a marvelous green for salads because it's hearty enough to handle hefty ingredients like nuts and meat, plus it doesn't wilt as it sits on the table. When chef Ryan Hardy makes this kale salad, he deep-fries the pecans, but it's quicker (and less messy) to toast them in the oven.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

16 of 33

Roasted Chicken Legs with Potatoes and Kale

Go to Recipe

For this one-pan dish, Grace Parisi roasts chicken legs on a bed of potatoes and kale so the meaty juices keep the vegetables moist.

17 of 33

Cabbage-and-Kale Soup with Farro

Go to Recipe

"I love a really flavorful pot of greens," says Melissa Perello. For this kale-and-cabbage soup, she uses just a little bit of pancetta and a Parmesan-cheese rind to give the broth a rich flavor. "It's definitely the kind of dish that tastes even better the next day," she says.

18 of 33

Butternut Squash and Kale Strata with Multigrain Bread

Con Poulos
Go to Recipe

A terrific make-ahead breakfast strata from baker and pastry chef Zoe Nathan, who uses multigrain bread to add a distinct flavor to this satisfying casserole.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

19 of 33

Kale Salad with Chicken

Go to Recipe

"Kale salads are great with a dressing that relies on cured fish, like anchovies or the salted oysters I make, which I call 'oy-chovies,'" says chef Spike Gjerde.

20 of 33

Kale-and-Scallion Negimaki

Go to Recipe

21 of 33

Crispy Kale-and-Tofu Salad with Coconut

Go to Recipe

Heidi Swanson has already proven she's a master at creating amazingly healthy and tasty vegetarian recipes with very few ingredients. Here, she toasts kale, coconut and tofu until lightly browned and crisp, then tosses them with brown rice.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

22 of 33

Crispy Baked Kale with Gruyère Cheese

Go to Recipe

Chef Sam Hayward usually tops these lush onion-sweetened greens with an excellent aged raw-milk cheese from Vermont called Tarentaise. He says Gruyère or any other Alpine-style cheese is a great substitute.

23 of 33

Spelt Focaccia with Kale, Squash and Pecorino

John Kernick
Go to Recipe

Instead of using an excessive amount of cheese or meat, Paul Kahan tops the focaccia with tangy marinated kale, soft and sweet slices of winter squash and a few shavings of nutty, salty pecorino cheese.

24 of 33

Kale with Currants, Lemon and Olives

Go to Recipe

Boiling kale before sautéing it is key to making it tender. If the stems and center veins are very tough, Marcia Kiesel advises removing them: Fold the kale leaves in half with the vein side out, then pull up on the stems.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

25 of 33

Gingery Creamed Kale and Cabbage

Go to Recipe

To balance the heartier dishes on his menu, Marcus Samuelsson stirred ginger and turmeric into this vegetable side dish to give it a kick, then added cream and buttermilk to smooth and soften the spicy flavors. This easy recipe can be made well ahead of time and would be fantastic with any kind of feast.

26 of 33

Whole-Wheat Pasta with Spicy Chorizo and Kale

Go to Recipe

The spicy chorizo and hearty kale make this a great wintery pasta dish.

27 of 33

Healthy White Bean and Kale Hummus

Go to Recipe

This hummus is both tasty and extra healthy. The creamy white beans and slightly chewy kale give it a lot of texture and flavor.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

28 of 33

Easy Kale Lasagna

Go to Recipe

Chopped kale adds a healthy twist to this classic lasagna.

29 of 33

Mini Kale-Mushroom Calzones with Smoked Mozzarella

© Christina Holmes
Go to Recipe

These two-bite vegetarian snacks are perfect wine-party food--the tender kale and umami-rich mushrooms are delicious with the melted smoked mozzarella and Fontina.

30 of 33

Creamed Kale 

Go to Recipe

This rich and delicious creamed kale from star chef Tyler Florence is an excellent swap for more traditional creamed spinach.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

31 of 33

Crispy Baked Kale with Gruyère Cheese

Go to Recipe

Chef Sam Hayward usually tops these lush onion-sweetened greens with an excellent aged raw-milk cheese from Vermont called Tarentaise. He says Gruyère or any other Alpine-style cheese is a great substitute but if you want to try Tarentaise you can order it from thistlehillfarm.com.

32 of 33

Kale Caesar with Fried Chickpeas

Eva Kolenko
Go to Recipe

This tangy Caesar salad from F&W's Justin Chapple is topped with light, airy and supercrunchy pan-fried chickpeas.

33 of 33

Crispy Ricotta-Kale Tacos

Victor Protasio
Go to Recipe

Be sure to heat the tortillas in a hot skillet before stuffing them with the ricotta-kale mixture. Warming them up first makes them more pliable and less likely to break during the stuffing and cooking process. Opt for high-quality organic yellow corn tortillas; they tend to be chewier and more satisfying when fried.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.foodandwine.com