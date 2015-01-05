Our 33 Best Kale Recipes
Cabbage-and-Kale Slaw with Toasted Yeast Dressing
Noma alum Josh Lewis makes his terrific dressing with toasted nutritional yeast (sold at health food stores) and two types of oil. It's great on all kinds of slaws and any salad with sturdy leaves.
Braised Kale
This easy kale recipe—a simple braise of olive oil, garlic and chicken stock—is a terrific counterpoint to all of the rich Southern-style dishes at chef John Besh's table.
Kale Salad with Miso and Pistachios
Andrew Zimmern breaks from the standard kale salad by adding pistachios and sesame seeds for rich nuttiness and a bright, vinegary miso dressing.
Kale and White-Bean Stew
Combining Two Portuguese favorites—kale-and-sausage soup and a bean, sausage, and tomato stew—makes a simple, sensational one-pot meal. To keep the focus on the vegetables, we've used just a tiny amount of fresh sausage; you can add more, if you like, or substitute dried chorizo or pepperoni.
Kale Salad with Ricotta Salata, Pine Nuts & Anchovies
Nancy Silverton is renowned for the obsessive attention she pays to her salads. The key to her kale salad is the layering of many ingredients so that there's something delicious in every forkful.
Kale Caesar Salad with Herb Roasted Grapes
Tyler Florence, chef at Wayfare Tavern in San Francisco, loves Caesar salad so much he has a special wooden bowl at home just for making it. In this version with kale, he tops the salad with herb-roasted grapes, which add pops of sweet-tart flavor. For a more substantial salad, toss in shredded meat from Florence’s roast chicken or from a store-bought rotisserie bird.
Kale Salad with Root Vegetables and Apple
This refreshing, superhealthy salad is one of chef Marcus Samuelsson’s favorite ways to showcase kale; massaging the leaves with vinegar, salt and olive oil makes them tender and sweet. This recipe is adapted from the chef’s book Marcus Off Duty.
Kale Caesar with Rye Croutons and Farro
This reimagined Caesar salad substitutes kale for romaine, rye bread for the croutons and tofu for raw egg in the garlicky dressing.
Crispy Kale with Lemon-Yogurt Dip
"I like the idea of making a healthy kind of potato chip that's not one of those packaged, dehydrated vegetable chips," Seamus Mullen says. He roasts kale with extra-virgin olive oil and garlic until it's crunchy.
Raw and Fried Tuscan Kale and Brussels Sprout Salad
This flavorful salad showcases the contrasting textures of raw and crisp, fried kale and brussels sprouts in a tangy Southeast Asian dressing.
Shrimp-and-Potato Cakes with Kale Braised in Chile Broth
Husband-and-wife team Cory and Silvia McCollow make this elegant dish using local ingredients. It's popular during the spring because the crispy cakes showcase seafood (eaten more frequently during Lent) and scallions or spring onions, as well as greens.
Squash-and-Kale Toasts
Steven Satterfield is a huge fan of kale—especially when it's combined with sweet roasted squash. Look for Tuscan kale (also called Lacinato or Dinosaur kale) when possible; it's tender and tasty.
Baby Kale and Steak Salad
Top Chef Season 9 winner Paul Qui came up with this sugarless version of nuoc cham, the classic Vietnamese dipping sauce. Coconut water replaces the sugar; shallot, garlic and jalapeño add bold flavor.
Homemade Green Chorizo Tacos with Kale & Potatoes
Alex Stupak calls parsley-flecked green chorizo the “vegetal cousin” of the more commonly seen red variety. Here, he sautés the crumbled sausage with kale and fingerling potatoes for an exceptional taco filling.
Kale & Apple Salad with Pancetta and Candied Pecans
Kale is a marvelous green for salads because it's hearty enough to handle hefty ingredients like nuts and meat, plus it doesn't wilt as it sits on the table. When chef Ryan Hardy makes this kale salad, he deep-fries the pecans, but it's quicker (and less messy) to toast them in the oven.
Roasted Chicken Legs with Potatoes and Kale
For this one-pan dish, Grace Parisi roasts chicken legs on a bed of potatoes and kale so the meaty juices keep the vegetables moist.
Cabbage-and-Kale Soup with Farro
"I love a really flavorful pot of greens," says Melissa Perello. For this kale-and-cabbage soup, she uses just a little bit of pancetta and a Parmesan-cheese rind to give the broth a rich flavor. "It's definitely the kind of dish that tastes even better the next day," she says.
Butternut Squash and Kale Strata with Multigrain Bread
A terrific make-ahead breakfast strata from baker and pastry chef Zoe Nathan, who uses multigrain bread to add a distinct flavor to this satisfying casserole.
Kale Salad with Chicken
"Kale salads are great with a dressing that relies on cured fish, like anchovies or the salted oysters I make, which I call 'oy-chovies,'" says chef Spike Gjerde.
Kale-and-Scallion Negimaki
Crispy Kale-and-Tofu Salad with Coconut
Heidi Swanson has already proven she's a master at creating amazingly healthy and tasty vegetarian recipes with very few ingredients. Here, she toasts kale, coconut and tofu until lightly browned and crisp, then tosses them with brown rice.
Crispy Baked Kale with Gruyère Cheese
Chef Sam Hayward usually tops these lush onion-sweetened greens with an excellent aged raw-milk cheese from Vermont called Tarentaise. He says Gruyère or any other Alpine-style cheese is a great substitute.
Spelt Focaccia with Kale, Squash and Pecorino
Instead of using an excessive amount of cheese or meat, Paul Kahan tops the focaccia with tangy marinated kale, soft and sweet slices of winter squash and a few shavings of nutty, salty pecorino cheese.
Kale with Currants, Lemon and Olives
Boiling kale before sautéing it is key to making it tender. If the stems and center veins are very tough, Marcia Kiesel advises removing them: Fold the kale leaves in half with the vein side out, then pull up on the stems.
Gingery Creamed Kale and Cabbage
To balance the heartier dishes on his menu, Marcus Samuelsson stirred ginger and turmeric into this vegetable side dish to give it a kick, then added cream and buttermilk to smooth and soften the spicy flavors. This easy recipe can be made well ahead of time and would be fantastic with any kind of feast.
Whole-Wheat Pasta with Spicy Chorizo and Kale
The spicy chorizo and hearty kale make this a great wintery pasta dish.
Healthy White Bean and Kale Hummus
This hummus is both tasty and extra healthy. The creamy white beans and slightly chewy kale give it a lot of texture and flavor.
Easy Kale Lasagna
Chopped kale adds a healthy twist to this classic lasagna.
Mini Kale-Mushroom Calzones with Smoked Mozzarella
These two-bite vegetarian snacks are perfect wine-party food--the tender kale and umami-rich mushrooms are delicious with the melted smoked mozzarella and Fontina.
Creamed Kale
This rich and delicious creamed kale from star chef Tyler Florence is an excellent swap for more traditional creamed spinach.
Kale Caesar with Fried Chickpeas
This tangy Caesar salad from F&W's Justin Chapple is topped with light, airy and supercrunchy pan-fried chickpeas.
Crispy Ricotta-Kale Tacos
Be sure to heat the tortillas in a hot skillet before stuffing them with the ricotta-kale mixture. Warming them up first makes them more pliable and less likely to break during the stuffing and cooking process. Opt for high-quality organic yellow corn tortillas; they tend to be chewier and more satisfying when fried.