Kale has risen from an underutilized green to one of the trendiest ingredients on menus everywhere. You'll read about how you need to blend it into your morning green smoothie, use it as a base for your lunchtime salad or massage the leaves lovingly before adding them to your dinner recipe (yes, your kitchen is now a spa for vegetables). But long before kale became the "it" food—about 2,000 years ago, to be exact—it was already being cultivated around the world. Whether you want to jump on the kale bandwagon or just want to use this ingredient to switch up your greens game, F&W's guide offers the best recipe ideas for your next health-conscious meal.