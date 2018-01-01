Cabbage comes in many forms—the leaves can be curly or smooth, the heads conical, round or flat and the density supercompact or loose. Certain varieties can be delicious chopped up in raw slaws or lightly cooked in a flavorful stir-fry. Chef Tom Colicchio shares one of his favorite ways to cook cabbage: bacony and braised in apple cider. He serves the thick, tender wedges of cabbage with a buttery, tangy cider vinegar sauce (plus copious amounts of chopped bacon). No matter how you like your cabbage prepared, Food & Wine has a recipe that will fit your style.