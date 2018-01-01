Once only a specialty ingredient popular mostly among Italians, arugula is now a mainstream green that you can find in virtually every supermarket. Its peppery bite adds zingy flavor to everything from salads to pizza. Chef Paul Virant likes to mix handfuls of arugula from his garden into a warm, mustardy potato salad; chef Michael Symon tosses it with chopped fresh dill, briny Greek feta cheese and kalamata olives. Whether you're blending your arugula into a superfresh pesto or making a simple salad, Food & Wine has recipes that will spark your inspiration.