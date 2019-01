Cooking on a weeknight can feel like an exhaustive prospect, which is why we’ve gathered a few of our favorite veggie-friendly recipes that can be whipped up within the hour. In the mood for pasta? We’ve got a quick lasagna that can be prepped in 15 minutes. Craving breakfast for dinner? Try our green shakshuka with spinach. Whether you’re looking for a bright salad, light soup, or hearty curry, we’ve got you covered.