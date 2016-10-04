9 Extremely Delicious Things to Make With Kabocha Squash

It’s the ultimate fall squash.
If you haven’t heard of kabocha, now’s the time to get to know the tasty Japanese squash. It has a fluffy texture similar to chestnut and a sweet flavor that tastes like sweet potato mixed with pumpkin. Plus, it’s packed with beta carotene, iron and vitamin C. Here, nine excellent ways to cook with kabocha squash this season.
1. Gluten-Free Winter Squash Gnocchi
These delicious gnocchi have a subtly sweet squash flavor with hints of sage.
2. Curried Kabocha Squash Soup
This velvety, spiced squash soup has layers of flavor, thanks to red chiles, tangy lemon juice and apple cider vinegar.
3. Kabocha Squash Salad
Bitter greens are the perfect foil for the sweet, caramelized kabocha squash in this hearty, festive salad.
4. Kabocha Squash Congee
Simple, light and satisfying, tender kabocha squash is a perfect vegetable to finish off a classic congee rice and ginger porridge.
5. Chunky Curried Kabocha Squash Dip
Sweet roasted winter squash makes a fantastic base for a healthy dip. Adding curry, fresh jalapeno and lime juice gives it a fun Indian spin.
6. Roasted Kabocha
Cookbook author Melissa Clark likes giving slices of roasted winter squash a little wake-up, so she roasts them with maple syrup, olive oil, fresh ginger and thyme. It's a simple idea, but the combination of flavors highlights the squash in the best possible way.
7. Squash Fritters and Fried Sage
Chef Richard Betts became an expert at frying squash and sage leaves when he lived in Tuscany 20 years ago, using a batter with just two ingredients: flour and club soda.
8. Squash Stuffed with Quinoa and Wild Mushrooms
For a hearty, vegetarian main-course, chef Kevin Kathman stuffs maple-glazed roasted kabocha squash with both oyster and shiitake mushrooms.
9. Roasted Squash with Crispy Bulgur Crumbs
F&W's Kay Chun tops sweet roasted winter squash with crispy pan-fried bulgur seasoned with coriander seeds.