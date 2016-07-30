7 Ways to Eat More Eggplant at Brunch

Take advantage of summer eggplant and try these seven amazing brunch dishes.

Baking eggplant makes it supertender and creamy. Here, it's topped with warm, lemony ricotta cheese and crispy croutons

Chef Jose Garces pan-sears sweet and smoky Spanish piquillo peppers before marinating them in a garlic, honey and fresh herb vinaigrette.

This vegetarian sandwich—piled high with grilled eggplant, sliced avocado, pickled jalapeños and crisp cabbage—is unbelievably hearty and delicious. JONATHAN LOVEKIN

Nothing beats the creamy texture of eggplant when cooked over heat for a long time. Add in some tomato, the zing of pomegranate molasses, generous handfuls of fresh herbs and the pop of pomegranate seeds, and you have something truly special.

To maximize Chinese eggplant's texture and flavor, F&W's Kay Chun steams thin slices, then tosses them with soy sauce, vinegar, ginger, basil and just a little bit of oil.

Pasta is perfect any time of the day.

These smoky sandwiches are ready in just 25 minutes.